Golar LNG Limited 2017 Annual General Meeting

Further to the press release of July 5, 2017 giving notice that the Golar LNG

Limited 2017 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 27, 2017, a copy

of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the

Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at

http://www.golarlng.com and in the attachments below.



Golar LNG Limited



Hamilton, Bermuda



August 18, 2017





2016 Annual Report 20-F:

http://hugin.info/133076/R/2127888/812651.pdf



Notice of 2017 Annual General Meeting:

http://hugin.info/133076/R/2127888/812650.pdf







