Further to the press release of July 5, 2017 giving notice that the Golar LNG
Limited 2017 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 27, 2017, a copy
of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the
Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at
http://www.golarlng.com and in the attachments below.
Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
August 18, 2017
2016 Annual Report 20-F:
http://hugin.info/133076/R/2127888/812651.pdf
Notice of 2017 Annual General Meeting:
http://hugin.info/133076/R/2127888/812650.pdf
