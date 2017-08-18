Business News


Elanders AB: Elanders makes changes in business area e-Commerce Solutions' management

Martin Lux, responsible for business area e-Commerce Solutions, is leaving
Elanders and its Group Management with immediate effect. Magnus Nilsson,
President and CEO of Elanders, will take over responsibility for the business
area for the time being.

"Martin Lux and we do not agree on strategy concerning the future of e-Commerce
Solutions," states Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO of Elanders.


For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50


This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for
publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:00
CET on 18 August 2017.

2017-08-18 Elanders Press release:
http://hugin.info/1053/R/2127972/812704.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Elanders AB via GlobeNewswire






