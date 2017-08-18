Elanders AB: Elanders makes changes in business area e-Commerce Solutions' management

Martin Lux, responsible for business area e-Commerce Solutions, is leaving

Elanders and its Group Management with immediate effect. Magnus Nilsson,

President and CEO of Elanders, will take over responsibility for the business

area for the time being.



"Martin Lux and we do not agree on strategy concerning the future of e-Commerce

Solutions," states Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO of Elanders.





