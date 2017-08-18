Business News


Golar LNG Partners L.P. 2017 Annual General Meeting

Further to the press release of July 5, 2017 giving notice that the Golar LNG
Partners LP 2017 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 27, 2017, a
copy of the Notice of Annual Meeting of Limited Partners and associated
information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on
our website at http://www.golarlngpartners.com and in the attachments below.

Golar LNG Partners LP

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 18, 2017



Notice of 2017 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners:
2016 Annual Report 20-F:
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Golar LNG Partners L.P. via GlobeNewswire






