Golar LNG Partners L.P. 2017 Annual General Meeting

Further to the press release of July 5, 2017 giving notice that the Golar LNG
Partners LP 2017 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 27, 2017, a
copy of the Notice of Annual Meeting of Limited Partners and associated
information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on
our website at http://www.golarlngpartners.com and in the attachments below.
Golar LNG Partners LP
Hamilton, Bermuda
August 18, 2017
Notice of 2017 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners:
http://hugin.info/147317/R/2127883/812646.pdf
2016 Annual Report 20-F:
http://hugin.info/147317/R/2127883/812647.pdf
Date: 08/18/2017 - 15:00
