Golar LNG Partners L.P. 2017 Annual General Meeting

Further to the press release of July 5, 2017 giving notice that the Golar LNG

Partners LP 2017 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 27, 2017, a

copy of the Notice of Annual Meeting of Limited Partners and associated

information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on

our website at http://www.golarlngpartners.com and in the attachments below.



Golar LNG Partners LP



Hamilton, Bermuda



August 18, 2017







Notice of 2017 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners:

http://hugin.info/147317/R/2127883/812646.pdf



2016 Annual Report 20-F:

http://hugin.info/147317/R/2127883/812647.pdf







