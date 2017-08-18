Cindy Donovan Best Price For ChromEngage List Building Extension Creator Tool Launched

Cindy Donovan, a professional marketer and software developer, announced the launch of ChromEngage. The marketing software allows users to create extensions for their websites, promote them to a large online audience, improve their SEO ranking, and build a solid e-mail list.

More information can be found at http://letsgolook.at/ChromEngage.



Google is the most important resource for people looking for online information, with more than 93% of all product and service searches starting on the popular search engine. This has made Google ranking a crucial aspect for businesses looking to attract more potential clients.



Part of the same company and built around the same principles, Google Chrome is preferred by Google as the web browser of choice, thus favoring Google extensions over those created by other parties.



ChromEngage was developed to help digital marketers and website owners create and upload Google extensions without any programming experience. The software provides an intuitive graphic interface allowing users to generate Chrome extensions for their websites by simply filling in basic website information.



The first step of the process is the creation of the extension an automated process typically taking less than a minute. Once the setup is complete, users can upload their extensions to Google for approximately $0.25 per extension.



Finally, a code is generated that can be used to promote the extension through any number of websites.



Once the extension is added to the websites, notifications appear to any website visitor, encouraging them to install the extension for a better browsing experience. Notifications can then be sent to viewers who have installed the extension, turning it into a useful marketing device.



ChromEngage users can also automatically set-up e-mail request pages that are displayed upon each installation. This allows marketers and website owners to build an extensive e-mail list and use it for direct marketing and other purposes.





Due to the extension and the companys website being featured on Google pages, ChromEngage offers a series of SEO benefits as well, particularly in terms of Google ranking.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





