The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Releases Q2 2017 Data Report, Highlighting Sector Trends and Metrics

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) released today its most recent quarterly data report, offering an in-depth look at cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering and broader global regenerative medicine sector trends and metrics in the second quarter and first half of 2017.

Using information provided by ARM's data partner Informa, the quarterly data report details industry-specific statistics compiled from more than 822 cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering and other regenerative medicine companies worldwide, including total financings, partnerships and other deals, clinical trial information, key clinical data events and current legislative and regulatory priorities.

The Q2 2017 data report also features expert perspectives from ARM member representatives and other key stakeholders, highlighting important focus areas for the sector:

Expert perspective on the growing interest and advantages of induced pluripotent stem cells as a therapeutic platform, with insights from:

BlueRock Therapeutics:

Emile Nuwaysir, President & Chief Executive Officer

Cellular Dynamics International, a FUJIFILM company:

Lucas Chase, Director, Ocular Cell Therapy

Peter Fuhrken, Group Leader, Process Sciences

Derek Hei, Vice President, Clinical Manufacture, Quality and Regulatory

Amanda Mack, Director, iPSC Reprogramming

Christopher McMahon, Senior Group Leader

Addressing the unique aspects of market access and reimbursement policy for cell and gene therapies, with insights from:

Mark Trusheim, Visiting Scientist, MIT Sloan School of Management and Strategic Director, NEWDIGS, MIT Center for Biomedical Innovation.

"At mid-point 2017, this sector has nearly or actually surpassed 2016 year-end totals by several metrics, signifying a renewed uptick in dealmaking and partnering activity across the sector," said Janet Lynch Lambert, ARM's Chief Executive Officer. "We are looking forward to an eventful second half of the year, with several anticipated high-profile product approvals and additional clinical progress in several key therapeutic areas."

Highlighted findings from the Q2 2017 data report include:

Globally, companies active in gene and cellular therapies and other regenerative medicines raised more than $4.25 billion in the first half of 2017, $2.45 billion in Q2 alone. The report also includes financial data broken out by technology and financing type.

There were 899 clinical trials underway worldwide at the close of the second quarter 2017, with more than 50 percent of those in oncology. The report also includes figures on clinical trials by phase and indication, as well as by technology type.

Areas of regulatory and legislative focus moving into Q3 2017 include ensuring a supportive reimbursement environment for gene and cell therapies; engaging with FDA on its implementation of the 21st Century Cures Regenerative Advanced Therapy designation; initiating a regional legal analysis regarding Hospital Exemption in the EU; coordinating global standards development across the sector; and bioethics concerns related to the ethical, legal and safety issues of human genome editing; and more.

ARM will continue to update this information through new reports to be released after the close of each quarter, tracking sector performance, key financial information, clinical trial numbers and clinical data events.

The report is available online . For more information, please visit or contact Lyndsey Scull at .

About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 270 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit

