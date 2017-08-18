Stephane Leblanc Indirectly Disposes of Securities of Genius Properties Ltd.

(firmenpresse) - TROIS-RIVIERES, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- Stephane Leblanc announced that he, indirectly through 9248-7792 Quebec Inc. ("9248-7792"), disposed of 400,000 common shares ("Shares") of Genius Properties Ltd. ("Genius") in the open market at an average price of $0.15 per Share for an aggregate consideration of $61,430.30 (the "Disposition").

Immediately prior to the Disposition, Mr. Leblanc had direct and indirect ownership of 3,765,806 Shares and 240,000 options (the "Options") of Genius. After giving effect to the Disposition, Mr. Leblanc owns, directly and indirectly through 9248-7792, an aggregate of 3,364,806 Shares and 240,000 Options, representing approximately 9.81% of Genius' 36,420,743 outstanding Shares as reported by Genius in its Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 29, 2017, calculated on a partially diluted basis.

The securities of Genius were disposed of in the ordinary course of business, for investment purposes only. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Mr. Leblanc may from time to time acquire additional securities of Genius, or continue to hold or dispose of some or all of the securities of Genius in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed on SEDAR () containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters.

Contacts:

Stephane Leblanc

(418) 717-2553

Stephane Leblanc

Firma: Stephane Leblanc

Stadt: TROIS-RIVIERES, QUEBEC





