ALX Uranium Corp. Announces Corporate Appointments and Stock Option Grants

Vancouver, August 18, 2017 - ALX Uranium Corp. (ALX or the Company) (TSXV: AL; FSE: 6LLN; OTC: ALXEF) announced today that Mr. Ken Wasyliuk, M.Sc., P.Geo., of Saskatoon, SK, has agreed to join the ALX Technical Committee as a technical advisor.



Ken Wasyliuk has worked in mineral exploration for over thirty years with a focus on geochemistry and clay mineralogy in uranium exploration for the past two decades. Ken graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in 1987 with a B.Sc. (Honours) in geology. From 1988 to 2004, he was employed by Cameco Corporation as a geoscientist in gold and uranium exploration. During his career, Mr. Wasyliuk became an expert on geochemical and clay alteration patterns associated with uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, and assisted in the development of proprietary analytical programs in the field of infra-red spectroscopy. In 2003, he completed his Master of Science degree on clay mineralogy in the Athabasca Basin. He later served as Chief Geochemist at JNR Resources Inc. until its acquisition by Denison Mines Corp. in January 2013. Ken operates his own geological consulting company and has participated in exploration on many of the premier uranium deposits found in the Athabasca Basin. At present, Mr. Wasyliuk is the uranium site Research Associate at the University of Saskatchewan for the CMIC (Canadian Mining Innovation Council) Footprints research project.



ALX also announces that Mr. Roger Leschuk has accepted a new role with the Company as Manager, Corporate Communications and will no longer act as Vice-President, Corporate Development.



The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the allocation of 1,175,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees, and advisors of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of five years from issuance, and are subject to the following vesting provisions - one third (1/3) of the options will vest immediately, one third (1/3) in six months and one third (1/3) one year from the allocation date.





ALXs mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery and value creation by building and optimizing a portfolio of prospective uranium exploration properties through staking, joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures. The Company executes well-designed exploration programs using the latest technologies, and owns interests in over 130,000 hectares in Saskatchewans prolific Athabasca Basin. ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol AL, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 6LLN and in the United States OTC market under the symbol ALXEF.



