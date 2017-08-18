Healthcare & Medical


Find The Best Pediatric Dental Specialist In Temecula CA Offering Preventative Restorative & Emergency Care At This Site

Temecula, CA based dental experts, Baker Pediatric Dental Care, have announced that they offer a full range of dental services. The practice offers preventative, restorative and emergency dental care to children.

ID: 557080
recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Baker Pediatric Dental Care have announced that they offer a full range of dental services to their patients. The dental experts provide expert dental care to children of all ages, including orthodontics.

For more information please visit the website here: http://www.bakerpediatricdentalcare.com/

Baker Pediatric Dental Care is a Temecula, CA based dental practice that focuses on the treatment and care of children. The father and son run practice understands the importance of helping children to enjoy their regular dental visits and have over 30 years of experience.

The dental experts, who have practices in Temecula and Menifee, provide a prompt and friendly service and use the latest, cutting edge technology and techniques in their treatments. Their dental assistants are specially trained in working with children.

It is explained that dental care in children should start when their first teeth begin to appear at between six and twelve months old. This helps the child to become used to routine dental care from an early age and helps to prevent tooth decay before it can begin, leaving them with healthy teeth.

Baker Pediatric Dental Care provide a full range of preventative, restorative and emergency care as well as specializing in orthodontics and laser technology. They also provide special needs dentistry for children with extra needs such as developmental disabilities, behavioral issues and physical limitations. They offer those with special needs the extra time and care that they need. More details at http://www.bakerpediatricdentalcare.com/pediatric/

Some children may need sedation during their dental treatment. Some children may be fearful or anxious and may need more help than the support of gentle and carving dental staff. They offer the best options for child sedation and include nitrous oxide, oral sedation and general anesthesia or IV sedation. The website describes each method and provides the benefits and the side effects for each option. More details here http://www.bakerpediatricdentalcare.com/sedation-optionshttp://www.bakerpediatricdentalcare.com/sedation-options



Those wishing to find out more about Baker Pediatric Dental care and their services can visit the website on the link provided above.



More information:
http://www.bakerpediatricdentalcare.com



Keywords (optional):

dental, care, offers, practice, services, range, preventative, children, emergency, restorative,



Company information / Profile:

Baker Pediatric Dental Care
http://www.bakerpediatricdentalcare.com

PressRelease by

Requests:

Baker Pediatric Dental Care
http://www.bakerpediatricdentalcare.com

42210 Lyndie Ln #100
Temecula
United States



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 08/18/2017 - 19:03
Language: English
News-ID 557080
Character count: 2550
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Baker Pediatric Dental Care
Ansprechpartner: Ryan B. Baker Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Temecula

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 18/08/2017

Number of hits: 3

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Healthcare & Medical




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z