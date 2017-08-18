Find The Best Pediatric Dental Specialist In Temecula CA Offering Preventative Restorative & Emergency Care At This Site

Temecula, CA based dental experts, Baker Pediatric Dental Care, have announced that they offer a full range of dental services. The practice offers preventative, restorative and emergency dental care to children.

Baker Pediatric Dental Care is a Temecula, CA based dental practice that focuses on the treatment and care of children. The father and son run practice understands the importance of helping children to enjoy their regular dental visits and have over 30 years of experience.



The dental experts, who have practices in Temecula and Menifee, provide a prompt and friendly service and use the latest, cutting edge technology and techniques in their treatments. Their dental assistants are specially trained in working with children.



It is explained that dental care in children should start when their first teeth begin to appear at between six and twelve months old. This helps the child to become used to routine dental care from an early age and helps to prevent tooth decay before it can begin, leaving them with healthy teeth.



Baker Pediatric Dental Care provide a full range of preventative, restorative and emergency care as well as specializing in orthodontics and laser technology. They also provide special needs dentistry for children with extra needs such as developmental disabilities, behavioral issues and physical limitations. They offer those with special needs the extra time and care that they need. More details at http://www.bakerpediatricdentalcare.com/pediatric/



Some children may need sedation during their dental treatment. Some children may be fearful or anxious and may need more help than the support of gentle and carving dental staff. They offer the best options for child sedation and include nitrous oxide, oral sedation and general anesthesia or IV sedation. The website describes each method and provides the benefits and the side effects for each option. More details here http://www.bakerpediatricdentalcare.com/sedation-optionshttp://www.bakerpediatricdentalcare.com/sedation-options





