Find The Best Plastic Surgeon In Tanasbourne Portland OR Who specializes In Cosmetic Procedures Of The Face & Body At This Website

It has been announced by a Portland, OR plastic surgeon that he specializes in procedures of the face, breast and body. The board certified surgeon offers a full range of cosmetic surgery procedures at his office.

(firmenpresse) - Dr Austin Hayes has announced that he specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, breasts and Body. The Portland, OR based surgeon offers a wide range of surgical cosmetic procedures.



For more information please visit the website here: https://www.drhayescosmeticsurgery.com/.



Dr Austin Hayes, MD is a board certified surgeon based in Portland, OR who also has offices in Tanasbourne, Seattle and Hood River. Trained by the country's most esteemed aesthetic and reconstructive surgeons, Dr Austin Hayes received his degree from Columbia University in New York City. He was also inducted into the AOA Medical Honor Society, which only the top 10% of the class achieves.



He has completed a residency in plastic surgery at The University of Washington and has completed a fellowship at the Curtis National Hand Center in Baltimore. Before going on to train under the country's eminent plastic surgeons, he also travelled abroad on a medical mission to care for burns victims and those with disabling hand injuries.



Dr Austin Hayes, the only Oregon doctor to be chosen as a RealSelf Top 100 Doctor 2016, specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, breasts and body. The procedures offered include lifts, liposuction, tummy tucks, labiaplasty, Brazilian butt lift and mommy makeover surgery.



The website provides an overview of each procedure offered and covers consultations with Dr Austin Hayes, what happens during the surgery or procedure, what can be expected during recover and expected costs.



The website also features and before and after photograph gallery, which documents Dr Austin Hayes previous work. There are examples of all types of surgery available for the potential patient to view alongside previous patients testimonials. The procedure overviews and galleries allow and guide potential patients to make an informed decision before contacting Dr Austin Hayes. Information at https://www.drhayescosmeticsurgery.com/tummy-tuck-portland-or.html





Those wishing to find out more about Dr Austin Hayes and the procedures that he offers can visit the website on the link provided above.





More information:

http://https://www.drhayescosmeticsurgery.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Austin Hayes, MD

https://www.drhayescosmeticsurgery.com/

PressRelease by

Austin Hayes, MD

Requests:

Austin Hayes, MD

https://www.drhayescosmeticsurgery.com/



18650 NW Cornell Rd #324

Hillsboro

United States

Date: 08/18/2017 - 20:03

Language: English

News-ID 557083

Character count: 2401

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Austin Hayes, MD

Ansprechpartner: Austin Hayes, MD

Stadt: Hillsboro



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 18/08/2017



Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease