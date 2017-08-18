Guess & Co. Corporation Pursuing Acquisitions of Middle Market Companies

Guess & Co. Corporation Pursuing Acquisitions of Middle Market Companies To

Build Its Operations



Raleigh, NC, Aug. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guess & Co. Corporation a luxury,

industrial, health care and real estate company based in North Carolina

announced today that it is pursing acquisitions to build and grow its busines

operations. The company is pursuing middle-market companies that will build and

enhance its luxury, industrial, health care and real estate groups. Guess & Co.

Corporation is projecting $250 million in consolidated gross revenue and $50

million in consolidated pre-tax net income for the year ending December

31, 2017. For the year ending December 31, 2018, the company is anticipating

overall revenue of $1 billion and consolidated pre-tax net income of $200

million. The company has included expected acquisitions as part of those

projections.



Guess & Co. Corporation intends to acquire companies that are generating between

$10 million and $125 million in gross annual revenue. In acquiring exisiting

companies in the middle market, Guess & Co. is looking to build its various

business operations. After acquiring the companies, they will become part of a

respective unit of Guess & Co. Corporation. The company intends to leave most

management teams in place, but would expand those teams to include additional

management professionals specializing in strategy, marketing, business

development, sales, administration, finance and compliance. Acquired companies

will be allowed to operate semi-autonomously within their business unit, while

management will be under the direct supervision of the group head. Guess & Co.

Corporation employs a roll-up strategy to grow acquired companies, in which it

looks to acquire competitors of the acquired company as an add-on transaction to

expand product offerings, service capabilities, and capacity resulting in



substantial revenue growth. Additionally, Guess & Co. Corporation deploys sales

forces that are trained to cross-sell to corporate, government, and retail

customers across business lines, while having separate sales forces that

specialize in certain business areas to ensure superior customer satisfaction

and increased revenue.



"Acquisitions are a fundamental part of our overall business strategy which

allows us to build our business units with existing operations and effectively

compete in the marketplace," the company issued in a statement. Management of

Guess & Co. Corporation is committed to acquisitions as a long-term business

strategy for the company. "We anticipate acquisitions being a continuing part of

our business plan," the company added. As a privately-held company, Guess & Co.

Corporation will finance acquisitions through a combination of equity

arrangements with selling shareholders and asset-based financing. Joint

ventures, public companies, private companies and distressed companies are

possible acquisition targets for Guess & Co. Corporation. The company is

exploring acquisitions throughout the U.S. and abroad and expects several

companies to be acquired by the end of 2017, with many more acquisitions

occuring in 2018.



About Guess & Co. Corporation



Guess & Co. Corporation is a diversified company with four primary business

units which are the luxury group, the industrial group, the health care group

and the real estate group. We are based in Raleigh, North Carolina and conduct

business in the United States and abroad. Most of our businesses are built

organically, and we pursue acquisitions of existing companies that will enhance

our operations.



