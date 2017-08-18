Promethean Opens New Global Headquarters in Seattle

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Seattle, Wash., Aug. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrometheanTM, a global
education technology company, announced today the opening of its new global
headquarters in Seattle, Wash. Promethean's office in Atlanta, Ga. will continue
to serve as the hub for the Americas markets, and the Blackburn, U.K. office
will continue to carry on as the hub for the EMEA markets and parts of Asia.
Promethean is one of the leading brands in the international education
technology market with more than 20 years of experience in the K-12 classroom.
Its solutions are in more than 50,000 schools and institutions in 154 countries.
"As traditional pedagogy continues to move towards immersive learning, it's
important for Promethean to lead innovation in education with the latest
technology," said Vin Riera, CEO of Promethean. "Seattle is a global technology
hub, and establishing Promethean's global headquarters there increases
opportunities for new business models, concepts, and relationships."
Promethean's products encourage interactive and immersive learning.
The ActivPanel is an interactive flat panel display powered by an upgradeable
AndroidTM-based processor. The ClassFlowTM family of software allows educators
to create and deliver engaging lessons online and offline with ClassFlow.com
or ClassFlow Desktop.
For more information on Promethean, visit www.PrometheanWorld.com.
###
About Promethean
Promethean is a global education company that improves learning productivity by
developing, integrating, and implementing innovative 21st-century learning
environments that help make everyone more engaged, empowered, and successful.
Promethean's global headquarters is located in Seattle, USA. Promethean is a
member of the Net Dragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of
companies. For more information, please visit PrometheanWorld.com.
About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited
NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a leading innovator and
creative force in China's mobile Internet industry. Established in 1999,
NetDragon is a vertically integrated, cutting-edge R&D powerhouse with a highly
successful track record which includes the development of flagship MMORPGs such
as Eudemons Online and Conquer Online, China's number one online gaming portal,
17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91
Wireless, which was sold to Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) in 2013 as the largest Internet
M&A transaction in China at the time. Being China's pioneer in overseas
expansion, NetDragon also directly operates a number of game titles in over 10
languages internationally since 2003. In recent years, NetDragon has become a
major player in global online and mobile learning space as it works to leverage
its mobile Internet technologies and operational know-how to develop a game-
changing learning ecosystem. For more information, please visit NetDragon.com.
