Ossur Hf : Share options granted

Announcement from Össur hf. No. 60/2017

Reykjavík, 18 August 2017



Today, Össur hf. has granted 50,000 share options to middle management.



The exercise price is DKK 30.05, i.e. the Company's average share price on

NASDAQ Copenhagen 20 trading days prior to the grant date. First exercise date

is 18 August 2020.



The share options were granted in accordance with the Company's share option

scheme implemented on 27 May 2015. Further details on the share option scheme,

including the key terms and conditions, can be found in the Company's

announcement No. 24/2015 published on 27 May 2015.



About Össur Össur (NASDAQ: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopedics

that help people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on

improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies

within the fields of braces, supports and prosthetic limbs. A recognized

"Technology Pioneer", Össur invests significantly in research and product

development; its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position

in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered

via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in

Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, with

additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com

Forward-Looking Statement This press release includes "forward-looking

statements" which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual

results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by these

statements. Össur hf. undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update



these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring

after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these

forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press

release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this

cautionary statement.







Comments on this PressRelease