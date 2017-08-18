Ossur Hf : Share options granted

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Announcement from Össur hf. No. 60/2017
Reykjavík, 18 August 2017
Today, Össur hf. has granted 50,000 share options to middle management.
The exercise price is DKK 30.05, i.e. the Company's average share price on
NASDAQ Copenhagen 20 trading days prior to the grant date. First exercise date
is 18 August 2020.
The share options were granted in accordance with the Company's share option
scheme implemented on 27 May 2015. Further details on the share option scheme,
including the key terms and conditions, can be found in the Company's
announcement No. 24/2015 published on 27 May 2015.
About Össur Össur (NASDAQ: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopedics
that help people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on
improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies
within the fields of braces, supports and prosthetic limbs. A recognized
"Technology Pioneer", Össur invests significantly in research and product
development; its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position
in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered
via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in
Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, with
additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com
Forward-Looking Statement This press release includes "forward-looking
statements" which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by these
statements. Össur hf. undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update
these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring
after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press
release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this
cautionary statement.
