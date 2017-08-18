Get Discount ACO Gear & Run Tournaments Earning Income As Cornhole Official By Entering This Search

A new search for officials has been launched by the American Cornhole Organization. They are looking for fans and lovers of the game to help take it to the next level by arranging tournaments around the country.

(firmenpresse) - The American Cornhole Organization has launched a new search for officials to help promote the sport through running sanctioned tournaments around the country. The search is open to fans, and players of Cornhole who want to become officials, allowing them to earn extra income on the side of their regular earnings.



More information can be found at http://americancornhole.com/aco-cornhole-certified-officials.



Cornhole has grown at a fast rate in recent years, because it is accessible to all ages and provides good fun for all the family. Scoring can be fast, which leads to frequent lead exchanges, making for an entertaining game to watch.



In addition to this, it can be played anywhere, and is easy to set up and run. This makes it great for both family outings and high level tournaments, where the best players in the country get together to challenge each other.



The American Cornhole Organization, which is the governing body for the sport, and is headquartered in Milford, Ohio, has launched the search as a way to help expand the game even further.



ACO Cornhole Certified Officials are able to help the game grow through their positive attitude and love for the games. They are usually avid cornhole players themselves, or enthusiasts with a passion for the game.



The search, which has been launched by the popular American Cornhole Organization, offers people across the country the chance to get involved in the sport they love, and help take it to the next level. In this way, they can promote cornhole, while also being their own boss, making money on the side. They can set up and run their own tournaments, and also get the benefit of buying cornhole gear at discounted prices.



Any interested parties wanting to get in touch to investigate further, or sign up to be an ACO Certified Official, can do so using the simple form on the ACO website.



Additional information is also provided on the American Cornhole Organization podcast, available at: http://americancornhole.com/the-taco-episode-82.





More information:

http://www.AmericanCornhole.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

American Cornhole, LLC

http://www.AmericanCornhole.com

PressRelease by

American Cornhole, LLC

Requests:

American Cornhole, LLC

http://www.AmericanCornhole.com



208 Locust St Milford, OH

Milford OH

United States

Date: 08/18/2017 - 20:59

Language: English

News-ID 557089

Character count: 2326

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: American Cornhole, LLC

Ansprechpartner: Frank Geers

Stadt: Milford OH



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 18/08/2017



Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease