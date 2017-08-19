Find The Best Washington DC Dentist Who Offers General Restorative & Cosmetic Proceedures At This Website

It has been announced that Dr Luz Lopez Driscoll has been named as Top Area Dentist several times by Washingtonian Magazine. The Washington DC dental experts offers a range of general, restorative and cosmetic dental procedures.

Dr Luz Lopez Driscoll has been helping people achieve their dental goals for over 27 years. Along with her skilled team, she listens carefully to her patients concerns and will answer all questions to make sure that they are comfortable and understand treatment recommendations.



Dr Lopez Driscoll has been named Top Area Dentist for several years in Washingtonian Magazine. The site explains that this is a very special recognition because it is based on nominations by her peers.



Dr Lopez Driscoll and her team offer a full range of general preventative care, restorative dentistry and cosmetic dental procedures. They particularly specialize in cosmetic dentistry and use the latest cutting edge products and dental techniques.



It is explained that 50% of all adults have some kind of periodontal disease, often without realizing they have it. symptoms include bleeding gums, bad breath and receding gums. An dental exam with Dr Lopez Driscoll includes a complete evaluation of gums and supportive tissue and then patients will have access to full periodontal therapy.



The dental office also provides a range of restorative dentistry, offering implants, dentures, crowns and inlays or onlays. These procedures can repair wear and tear, injury and restore tooth function after poor dental care. For more details visit https://www.luzlopezdriscoll.dental/services/cosmetic/



Cosmetic dentistry can correct crooked teeth, spaces, chipped teeth, broken or missing teeth and discoloration. Dr Lopez Driscoll can create a customized treatment plan for customers based on their goals and financial comfort levels. Procedures offered include porcelain veneers, Zoom tooth whitening, tooth whitening at home, gum contouring and tooth colored fillings. Information at https://www.luzlopezdriscoll.dental/services/restorative/





