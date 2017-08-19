PSB Academy unveils skills-based programmes to bolster Singapore's Industry Transformation Maps

For a start, the Academy will offer courses in hospitality and technology in partnership with marque hoteliers and the world's largest cybersecurity body

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- Amidst the Singapore government's drive to enhance digital literacy in the nation and push for the adoption of technology and automation in businesses, , Singapore's best private education institution (1), is partnering with industry bodies to introduce new programmes that will focus on specialist skills, and contribute to Singapore's industry transformation maps starting with the hospitality and technology sectors.

"The launch of our new City Campus in Singapore in May signaled our mission to make the idea of productivity relevant again for students in Asia's innovation capital. We've since worked to build on this momentum of growth with the strong support of our partners from the industry and academia. These new skills-based programmes reflect our renewed emphasis on industry relevance, built on a future-oriented brand of education that offers skills that workers need to thrive in Asia's Future Economy," says Dr Sam Choon-Yin, Dean, PSB Academy.

PSB Academy's School of Business and Management unveiled a skills-based Diploma in Global Hospitality Management (DGHM). The 12-month (2) course was designed in close collaboration with industry partners from the Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (SACEOS), who will conduct an abridged version of their Professional Exhibition Management and Professional Conference Management courses as part of PSB Academy's DGHM curriculum. While studying for the PSB Academy programme, DGHM students will also be granted a complimentary corporate SACEOS membership, which will enable them to gain access to SACEOS networks, events and training courses.

Students of PSB Academy's DGHM will also benefit from a six-month industrial attachment component with some of Singapore's foremost hoteliers, including the Millennium Hotels & Resorts and The Fullerton Hotel Singapore.

"We are excited about giving a new generation of hospitality professionals the opportunity to integrate theory with practical learning, through this partnership with PSB Academy. This programme will expose students to these new developments with the hotels, and help them to realise their potential for growth in this dynamic industry," says Daniel Chia, Vice President, Meetings and Incentives, SACEOS.

PSB Academy's School of Engineering and Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Council of E-Commerce Consultants (EC-Council), the world's largest cybersecurity technical certification body, to launch skills-based training programmes targeted at enhancing cybersecurity awareness and capabilities among professionals in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector in Singapore. According to Communications and Information Minister Yaacob Ibrahim, there were 15,000 vacancies in the sector last year.

"EC-Council certified professionals have become one of the most sought after by employers worldwide. A partnership with PSB Academy would allow our EC-Council courses, which are recognised worldwide and have received endorsements from various government agencies including the United States Federal Government (via the Montgomery GI Bill) and the National Security Agency (NSA), become accessible to a growing number of IT professionals looking to acquire real, tactical cybersecurity skills and accreditation, and help an increasingly digitally-connected Singapore bridge the skill gap in cybersecurity," said Breyvan Tan, Managing Director, Wissen International (EC-Council ASEAN Sole Representative).

Comments on this PressRelease