Travel-Domain: "The benefit is the simplicity of the domain"

You can use webcams.travel for a preview of your holiday's places

Want to stay connected at all times. Webcams.travel is a perfect tool for connecting to destinations around the world.

Webcams.travel, allows users to search for a country or city and have images of a specific street, site, landmark, or ideal vacation spot shown to them within seconds. Joerg Eugster, CEO of Webcams.travel states, ?When creating the idea of an international webcam portal for tourists we were in search of a suitable domain name that fit our company, which is why we choose www.Webcams.travel.?

?Our benefit is the simplicity of the domain: Webcams.travel sends a clear message. The travel-domain lets users know exactly what we do; we present all those webcams and deliver them to all kinds of portals (internet or mobile)?.

Webcams.travel shows thousands of great webcams all over the world. Eugster says, ?Webcams.travel is available in twenty-five languages. Our webcams are presented on many Internet portals, map applications such as Google Maps and Earth, and on many iPhone applications (eg. WorldView).? A sample of the website can be viewed on YouTube by visiting http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruvXAi0RGHY.

Webcams.travel can be used as a guide to find the places you are visiting with a real image of the destination, tourist attraction, historic landmark, park, or beach. Webcams.travel is the perfect way to explore the world and look up travel opportunities in a matter of minutes on-line.

