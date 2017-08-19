Trendlino launches an attractive online portal to provide stitching solutions for women

(firmenpresse) - A new name in the online world  http://www.trendlino.com/, focused to all stitching solutions will be launched officially on the eve of indepence day. The website is simple to navigate and user friendly that will help ladies to get stitched their perfect fit blouse and other dresses.



Trendlino is a one stop smart buying solution for TRENDY designs, PERSONALISED perfect fit at realistic prices for today's women outfits. We believe that your garment should match your individuality. You should wear a garment which will suit your unique style statement. A dress is perfect for you if you choose a fabric of your choice with trendy design and customized outlook. With the aim of conceptualizing the fact that every woman can look beautiful, no matter what shape she has. We at Trendlino believe that every woman can also look graceful and elegant if the dress fits her perfectly.



Mrs. Sabrana Dhar, Founder, Trendlino.com, said that We understand that being a professional woman, there is always shortage of time in getting stitched the dress as she has imagined for herself. The dream remains in the corner of mind as a to do list and sometime it remains forever. Therefore, we came up with a unique solution. We as a team of experts always want to match your wear according to the current fashion trend. We strive hard to fulfill your requirement. We are here to redefine the experience of stitching by catering smart, trendy and personalized stitching solutions at realistic prices.



Not only professional women, we all are busy and all are fashion conscious. Finding out a good tailor, reaching to tailor for handing over the cloth and measurement, and unprofessional attitude of unorganized tailor make the stitching a cumbersome task. This is the reason there is increasing demand of readymade dresses, even though they does not perfectly fit always.



The vision of trendlino is to create a sense of confident beautification for all ladies irrespective of age, shape through elegant and fit attires.





Initally, trendlino has three services which are (a) Your cloth, your design, our finishing, (b) Pick a ready to wear blouse for your perfect fit, and (c) Design your own designer blouse



The order placement process is made ultra simple where women need to select designs and fabric from the vast collections that suit their needs. Customers can customize their blouse as per their own preference and event. They can enter their measurements or select from the standard sizes. Dresses can be made using the cloths provided by the customers. The services is organized in such a way that the finished/stitched blouse will be delivered to customers doorstep within 7 days.







