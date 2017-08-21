Novartis and Medicines for Malaria Venture launch patient trial in Africa for KAF156, a novel compound against multidrug-resistant malaria

* Compound has potential to be a game-changer in malaria elimination, rapidly

clearing malaria infection, including resistant strains, and blocking

parasite transmission



* KAF156 is first compound from the imidazolopiperazines, a novel class of

antimalarials, to enter phase IIb combination studies



* Clinical trial has started early August in adults with malaria and is

planned to expand to adolescents and children in a total of nine countries

in Africa and Asia



Basel, August 21, 2017 - Novartis and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) have

launched a patient trial for KAF156, a next-generation antimalarial compound

with the potential to treat drug-resistant strains of the malaria parasite. The

trial will test the efficacy of KAF156 in combination with a new, improved

formulation of the existing antimalarial lumefantrine. The first trial center is

operational in Mali and will be followed by sixteen additional centers across a

total of nine countries in Africa and Asia over the next few months.



"This new milestone underscores our company's long-standing commitment to the

fight against malaria," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head of Drug Development and

Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "With nearly half of the world's population at

risk, malaria continues to be a major public health challenge. Developing new

antimalarial medicines is critical to achieving malaria elimination. Innovative

science continues to be our best weapon against the disease."



KAF156 belongs to a novel class of antimalarial compounds called



imidazolopiperazines. It has the potential to clear malaria infection,

including resistant strains, as well as to block the transmission of the malaria

parasite. As demonstrated in a phase IIa proof-of-concept trial, the compound is

fast-acting and potent across multiple stages of the parasite's lifecycle,

rapidly clearing both P. falciparum and P. vivax parasites.



Next-generation antimalarials are urgently needed to tackle rising parasite

resistance to current therapies. Emergence of resistance to both artemisinin and

many partner drugs has been reported in Asia [1] and reduced sensitivity to

artemisinin has also been sporadically reported in Africa [2].



The phase IIb study will test multiple dosing combinations and dosing schedules

of KAF156 and lumefantrine, including the feasibility of a single dose therapy

in adults, adolescents and children. As children are the most vulnerable to

malaria, the goal is to include them in the clinical trial as quickly as

possible, following safety review of the data generated in adults, thereby

potentially accelerating the development of a pediatric formulation.



"To build on the gains made against malaria since the turn of the century, we

need new medicines that are effective across all types of resistance patterns

and geographies, and that are easy to administer, especially to children," said

Dr David Reddy, CEO of MMV. "With the phase IIb trial of KAF156-lumefantrine now

underway, the MMV-Novartis partnership is drawing closer to the exciting

prospect of such a new medicine that would be a powerful tool to fight the

disease."



It is important to test new drug candidates in the settings where they will be

used. Conducted in state-of-the-art centers across Africa and Asia, the KAF156

trial is particularly complex given that multiple dosing combinations and dosing

schedules are being tested in parallel in three different age groups.



"Malaria is a major public health concern in Mali - especially for children.

Thus, the need for novel antimalarials is urgent," said Dr. Bakary Fofana,

clinical trial investigator at the Malaria Research and Training Center in

Bougoula - Hameau. "Because it is a new compound with the potential to treat

malaria including strains resistant to currently used antimalarials, we are

particularly motivated to run the KAF156 patient trial at our site in Mali."



KAF156 is the result of a Wellcome Trust, MMV and Singapore Economic Development

Board supported joint research program with the Novartis Institute for Tropical

Diseases, the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation, and the

Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute.



Novartis is developing KAF156 with scientific and financial support from MMV (in

collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation).



The partnership between MMV and Novartis builds on a long-standing successful

collaboration in antimalarial drug development, which led to the launch in 2009

of the first high-quality artemisinin combination therapy for children. Since

2001, Novartis has delivered more than 300 million dispersible pediatric

treatments without profit to malaria-endemic countries.



About the Novartis Malaria Initiative

The Novartis Malaria Initiative drives research, development and access to novel

treatments to eliminate malaria. It is one of the pharmaceutical industry's

largest access-to-medicine programs. Since 2001, the initiative has delivered

more than 800 million treatments without profit, mostly to the public sector of

malaria-endemic countries.



The Novartis Malaria Initiative is integrated in Novartis Social Business, a

unit which includes Novartis Access, SMS for Life and the Novartis Healthy

Family programs.



For more information visit www.malaria.novartis.com



About Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV)

MMV is a leading product development partnership (PDP) in the field of

antimalarial drug research and development. Its mission is to reduce the burden

of malaria in disease-endemic countries by discovering, developing and

delivering new, effective and affordable antimalarial drugs.



Since its foundation in 1999, MMV and partners have built the largest portfolio

of antimalarial R&D and access projects ever assembled, and brought forward

seven new medicines that are already saving lives. MMV's success is based on its

extensive partnership network of over 400 pharmaceutical, academic and endemic-

country partners in more than 55 countries.



MMV's vision is a world in which innovative medicines will cure and protect the

vulnerable and under-served populations at risk of malaria, and ultimately help

to eradicate this terrible disease.



For more information visit www.mmv.org



Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including "forward-

looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be

identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect,"

"anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational,"

"pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the

investigational or approved products described in this press release, or

regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place

undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on

our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of

these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the

forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational

or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or

approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market,

or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products

will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial

results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or

delays or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; global trends toward health care cost

containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and

reimbursement pressures; general economic and industry conditions, including the

effects of the persistently weak economic and financial environment in many

countries; safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors

referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities

and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press

release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any

forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has

leading positions globally in each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved

net sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately

119,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



References

[1] https://thedevelopmentset.com/the-unrelenting-specter-of-drug-resistant-

malaria-da11f736c973

[2] http://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJMc1612765 or

http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1471492217300041?via%3Dihub

[3] http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc1612765#t=article



