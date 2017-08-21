Marapharm Ventures Inc. "Marapharm" Schedules Completion Date for Buildings in Las Vegas, Nevada



Two crews are working to complete the construction of two 5000 square foot buildings on the Marapharm cannabis campus in Las Vegas Nevada. The crews have completed one building shell and the other is progressing quickly. A third crew will be added for around the clock construction as weather permits. Completion is scheduled for on or about October 31, 2017. New construction pictures will be put on the website to update the progress. Marapharm is actively sourcing and preparing plants in addition to ordering extraction and other equipment necessary for cultivation to begin as soon as possible.



We are moving very quickly to be able to grow and sell cannabis in Nevada. Completing these buildings will allow us to be part of the most exciting cannabis market in the nation. Plans for the landmark 360,000 square foot facility in Las Vegas are underway and we expect that construction will commence soon. Then, watch us grow!

Linda Sampson, Marapharm CEO.



FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words anticipate, continue, estimate, expect, may, will, project, should, believe, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements and are based on reasonable assumptions but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Furthermore, while completion of construction is scheduled for on or about October 31, 2017, circumstances may prevent completion from occurring on or before that date, or at all.



