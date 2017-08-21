Rye Patch Gold increases haulage capacity at Florida Canyon



(firmenpresse) - RYE PATCH GOLD INCREASES HAULAGE CAPACITY AT FLORIDA CANYON

Mine Advances Expansion Plans





Vancouver, British Columbia, August 18, 2017 - Rye Patch Gold Corp. (TSX.V: RPM; OTCQX: RPMGF; FWB: 5TN) (the Company or Rye Patch - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKtERu2FaQE&t=1s ) announced today that it has secured financing for the purchase of four additional Caterpillar 785C haul trucks for a total of US $3.67 million dollars, growing the Florida Canyon truck fleet to fifteen.



This purchase will enable the Company to increase its production by taking advantage of excess capacity at the crusher. The crusher is routinely operating at 20 to 40 percent over plan requirements and is permitted at 60 percent over plan at 1,600 tons per hour, effectively bringing the 2018 expansion forward, William Howald, Rye Patch CEO commented.



The purchase price will be financed by Caterpillar Finance, consisting of a 20 percent down payment with the balance repayable in equal installments over 48 months bearing annual interest at 6.95 percent. A portion of the $10 million equity raised by the Company in June, 2017 will be applied in this purchase consistent with the use of proceeds described in the prospectus.



The trucks are in excellent condition with full service histories and have an average of 30,000 hours on each. Expected delivery will be in early fourth quarter 2017.





About Rye Patch Gold Corp.

Rye Patch Gold Corp. is a Nevada based, Tier 1, mining company engaged in the mining and development of quality resource-based gold and silver mines and projects along the established Oreana trend in west central Nevada. Leveraging its strong financial position and cash to acquire the operating Florida Canyon Gold Mine, Rye Patch Gold Corp. now controls a trend-scale platform with mining operations, resource projects and exploration upside. The combination of operations and organic growth along a major Nevada gold trend positions Rye Patch as an emerging mid-tier gold producer with tremendous value added potential. For more information, please visit our website at www.ryepatchgold.com.





On behalf of the Board of Directors

William Howald

William C. (Bill) Howald, CEO & President





For additional information contact:

Rye Patch Gold Corp

info(at)ryepatchgold.com

Tel.: (604) 638-1588

Fax: (604) 638-1589



Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info(at)resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch



Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to future plans and objectives of the Company, future deliveries of gold, proposed operations of the Company including mine development, funding requirements, future events and conditions and other statements that are not historical facts, all of which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: future deliveries of gold pursuant to the forward gold price contract facility, the achievement of mine redevelopment plans and production results; the availability of funds; the financial position of Rye Patch; the timing and content of work programs; the results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; the reliability of calculation of mineral resources; the reliability of calculation of precious metal recoveries; the receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.



Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the drawdowns under the Credit Facility and the Florida Canyon mine redevelopment will be completed on the terms and within the time disclosed herein or at all.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.









PressRelease by

Rye Patch Gold Corp.

Company information / Profile:Requests:

Rye Patch Gold Corp. ist ein kapitalkräftiges Tier-1-Junior-Bergbauunternehmen, das Lizenzeinnahmen aus dem Betrieb des Silbermine Rochester bezieht. Es verfügt über bedeutende Gold- und Silberressourcen und überragendes Explorationspotenzial im bergbaufreundlichen US-Bundesstaat Nevada.





Date: 08/21/2017 - 07:53

Language: English

News-ID 557123

Character count: 4853

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Rye Patch Gold Corp.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease