Trend Micro Identified as a Representative Vendor for its Protection Capabilities for Cloud Workloads

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- In a time where enterprises are implementing hybrid data center architectures with workloads running both on-premise and in the cloud, customers are requesting a single product approach to address all of their workload security needs. (TYO: 4704) (TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, was included in Gartner's Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms* report which included 24 security leaders in Cloud Workload Protection solutions. Of capabilities listed by Gartner, Trend Micro was identified with sixteen out of twenty-one capabilities.

Trend Micro delivers unique server workload protection capabilities, support for a broad number of OS's including Windows, Linux and Unix, integration with VMWare, AWS, Azure and its latest product releases which include native application control as well as visibility and protection for containers.

"We are proud to be recognized for our hybrid cloud solution," said Steve Quane, EVP, Hybrid Infrastructure Protection at Trend Micro. "We were one of the first to protect the cloud and believe we have the highest revenue run rate in cloud environments, with over a 2.5 billion cloud workload hours."

A key recommendation Gartner makes in the report is for security and risk leaders to "require vendors to support the visibility and control of workloads that span physical and virtual machines, containers and multiple public cloud IaaS, all from a single policy management framework and console."

Trend Micro's Hybrid Cloud Security solution, powered by , meets this requirement by delivering a blend of cross-generational threat defense techniques that have been optimized to protect physical, virtual and cloud workloads, featuring .

To learn more about Trend Micro Hybrid Cloud Solutions, please visit:

* Gartner "Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms," by Neil MacDonald; March 22, 2017.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cyber security solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 5,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world's most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables users to enjoy their digital lives safely. For more information, visit .

