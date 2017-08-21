AIS MOB personal locator easyONE gets TOP grade at YACHT magazine test reports

German YACHT magazine once again tested AIS MOB devices available on the market for their strengths and weaknesses
(PresseBox) - palm-sized
self-floating in upright position without buoyancy aid
usage with every automatic life jacket
highest transmission range
full stand alone functionality with automatical activation
long battery lifetime of more than 24 hours
AIS MOB emergency transmitter can make the difference between saving or loosing a life at sea. The current GPS position of the victim will be updated every minute and broadcasted to every AIS receiver system in the vicinity of up to 10 nautical miles and more. The transmitted data also include curse and speed over ground of the victim in the current.
Weatherdock AG is proud to be the winner of this competition in front of other manufactures and we take this first place as an incentive to keep on working hard to realize the best products possible.
