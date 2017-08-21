Ecosciences Announces Positive Results From ECONOW's Debut On Home Improvement Show Designing Spaces Airing On Lifetime Television

(firmenpresse) - JERICHO, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Ecosciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECEZ) ("Ecosciences" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from the recent airing debut of the Company's EcoNow Septic Oxy-Tabs as the product of choice on a June 2017 segment of the long-standing home improvement show Designing Spaces Airing on Lifetime Television

Designing Spaces is a signature home improvement show celebrating its 12th season on air. In their feature entitled, "Green Spaces - How to Maintain Your Septic Tank Safely," EcoNow's Septic Oxy-Tabs was the product selected to be featured based on the tabs superior performance and unique Oxy-Tab technology. The segment originally aired on Lifetime on June 8, 2017 at 7:30 AM ET/PT and re-aired on June 15, 2017 at 7:30 AM ET/PT. Over 95 million homes with televisions receive Lifetime Television. The episode is currently being streamed online at the Designing Spaces website at .

In addition to being streamed on the designing spaces website, starting in September 2017, the feature segment will also air in syndication throughout numerous U.S. TV stations and international markets.

Dan Cohen, Ecosciences' COO, commented, "The airing of the segment has helped lead to 1) ecommerce sales which are currently being supported by an AdWords campaign and supplemented with listings on Amazon and EBay; 2) the inclusion of the segment on the Company website giving us additional exposure for our unique technology; and 3) the addition of sales representatives and distributors amongst all channels. Not only will the Lifetime airings bring us welcomed publicity, we also have the rights to show, use and promote the segment on visual displays at retail, at tradeshows, on our social media channels and web-site and use it on a future infomercial as well. We can also use the Designing Spaces and Lifetime logos and promote our participation on the segment on product literature, labels, containers, promotional material, etc."

Joel Falitz, Ecosciences' CEO, added, "We believe the last sixty plus days of analysis, since airing, has proven that the segment has brought positive results for the Company and EcoNow. We look forward to the segment airing in syndication this fall and are in the process of seeking more TV exposure for our products in the future."

EcoNow's Septic Oxy-Tabs proprietary technology provide oxygen, buffers and billions of beneficial bacteria that breakdown waste, solids, and toilet paper to properly maintain a septic tank. Oxy-Tabs eliminate odors and are non-hazardous, environmentally friendly and biodegradable.

The segment can also be viewed on the Econow website at the following link:

About Ecosciences, Inc.

Ecosciences, Inc. focuses on building, acquiring and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. From waste water remediation to healthcare and more, Ecosciences, Inc. is committed to building a better living environment for all people. The Company currently has one wholly-owned subsidiary, Eco-logical Concepts, Inc., which operates the Company's core business of producing and selling bio-remediation products under the brand EcoNow.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at , the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend for these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws relating to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to, or representing management's beliefs about, our future transactions, strategies, operations, events and financial results. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should" and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described in any of our other filings with the SEC. Certain other factors which may impact our business, financial condition or results of operations or which may cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements are discussed or included in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and are available on our website at under "Investor Info." You are urged to carefully consider all such factors. We do not undertake or plan to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in plans, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this news release, even if such results, changes or circumstances make it clear that any forward-looking information will not be realized. If we make any future public statements or disclosures which modify or impact any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, such statements or disclosures will be deemed to modify or supersede such statements in this news release.

Disclaimer: This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Contact Information





Ecosciences, Inc.

Investor Relations

Phone: 888-417-8625

Email:

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/21/2017 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 557134

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ecosciences, Inc.

Stadt: JERICHO, NY





Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease