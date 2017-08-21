Four new distribution agreements strengthen Metso's local presence in India's flow control markets

Metso strengthens its presence in India with the signing of four non-exclusive

distribution agreements for its valve products. The agreements with Fluidline

Systems, General Energy Management Systems Ltd (GEMSL), SB Enterprise and Proflo

Systems expand the coverage of Metso's Neles® and Jamesbury® product families

into different regions and industries in the growing markets of India. The

distribution network will also provide support in services.



Caption: Neles NDX has been designed to save time and resources and it is suited

for a wide range of valves.







The agreements were signed during the first half of 2017. All the partnering

distributors have already received orders for valves and positioners.

Distributors will serve pulp, paper and several other process industries, such

as refineries, chemical, fertilizer, steel, power and waste water.







"With the help of these distributors, we expand our coverage throughout India as

all the distributors operate in different regions. In addition to Metso's own

flow control experts in India who take care of the most demanding customer

needs, these distributors have their own role in improving local support and

inventories as well as providing fast deliveries to our customers," says Vinay

Pradhan, Director, Flow Control, India Market Area, Metso.







"It is our privilege to represent Metso and their high-quality products in the

Indian market. We are extremely excited and look forward to grow together in the

years to come," says J.K. Khandelwal, President, GEMSL.







"We are proud to be associated with Metso, one of the leading companies in flow



control solutions. During the 25 years in the industry, I have admired the

indisputable strength of Metso: valuing customers and offering them only the

best solutions with first-class quality," says Prasanna Sangam, Managing

Director, Proflo Systems.







Metso has a supply and service center in Vadodara, India. The local Metso

service experts support sales by executing purchase orders for complete valve

assemblies and by providing their knowledge to ensure that Metso's high

standards are applied even in the most challenging cases.







Distribution channel expansion calls for recognized partners

Developing the distribution channel globally is one of the most important

strategic growth initiatives of Metso's Flow Control business. By partnering

with the top distributors, Metso improves its presence in the traditional core

areas as well as in new markets to serve its customers better.







Caption: Distributor network improves the availability of spare parts locally.







Fluidline Systems is a one stop solution for almost all pumping needs. It

focuses on the oil, gas and process industries and customizes its offering

according to customers' needs. In the agreement with Metso, it covers all

process industries in the South Indian states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and

Kerala.

General Energy Management Systems Ltd (GEMSL) offers customized solutions,

products and services in the oil, gas and power industries in India. In the

agreement with Metso, it covers all process industries in the North Indian

states of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Proflo Systems has over four decades of experience in the valve industry. In

seven years, Proflo Systems has established itself as a reliable partner for

valves and automation in all major sectors such as in oil & gas industries, both

upstream and downstream, through reputed companies. In the agreement with Metso,

it covers all process industries and system integrators in the Pune industrial

region of the state of Maharashtra in western India.

SB Enterprise's key focus areas are major oil, gas and process industries. In

the agreement with Metso, it covers all process industries in the East Indian

states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam & Orissa.







Metso is a world-leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates,

recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers

improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by

using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build

new, sustainable ways of growing together.



Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems,

to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope

of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,000

service professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.



Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about

EUR 2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 people in more than 50

countries. Expect results.



www.metso.com, www.twitter.com/metsogroup





For further information, please contact:



Vinay Pradhan, Director, Flow Control, India, Metso, Tel. +91 22 39139 119,

email: vinay.pradhan(at)metso.com



Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Global Communications, Metso Corporation,

Tel. +358 20 484 3212, Email: helena.marjaranta(at)metso.com









