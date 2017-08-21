Volta Finance Limited : Director Declaration

Guernsey, 21 August 2017



New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14(2).



Notification is made in accordance with LR 9.6.14(2) that Paul Meader, a

Director of Volta Finance Limited ("Volta" or the "Company") and Chairman of

Volta's Board of Directors, has advised the Company that he has been appointed

as a Director of SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited with effect from 18

August 2017 whose shares trade on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange

plc.





For further information, please contact:



Company Secretary and Portfolio Administrator

Sanne Group (Guernsey) Limited

voltafinance(at)sannegroup.com

+44 (0) 1481 739810



Corporate Broker

Cenkos Securities plc

Alan Ray

Oliver Packard

Sapna Shah

+44 (0) 20 7397 1916



For the Investment Manager

AXA Investment Managers Paris

Serge Demay

serge.demay(at)axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47



ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey)

Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock

Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the

purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is

subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for

financial markets in the Netherlands.



Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle

and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends.

Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through



diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the

Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited

to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage

loans; and, automobile loans. The Company's approach to investment is through

vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to

portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment

Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in

structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.



ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company

within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth

management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with ?717

billion in assets under management as of the end of December 2016. AXA IM

employs approximately 2,420 people around the world.



This press release is for information only and does not constitute an invitation

or inducement to acquire shares in Volta Finance. Its circulation may be

prohibited in certain jurisdictions and no recipient may circulate copies of

this document in breach of such limitations or restrictions. This document is

not an offer for sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States

or to persons who are "U.S. persons" for purposes of Regulation S under the U.S.

Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or otherwise in

circumstances where such offer would be restricted by applicable law. Such

securities may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an

exemption from registration from the Securities Act. The company does not intend

to register any portion of the offer of such securities in the United States or

to conduct a public offering of such securities in the United States.



This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i)

persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals

falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000

(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth

companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling

within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being

referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities referred to herein are only

available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or

otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant

persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this

document or any of its contents. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide

to future performance.



