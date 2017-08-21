Cecilie B. Heuch appointed EVP and Chief People Officer of Telenor Group

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
(Fornebu, Norway - 21 August 2017) - Telenor Group today announced that Cecilie
B. Heuch has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer,
effective 1(st) December 2017. Heuch succeeds Jon Erik Haug who will stay in his
current role until Heuch joins Telenor. He will then seek new opportunities.
Cecilie B. Heuch, 51, is joining Telenor from DNV GL Group, and will also become
member of Telenor's Group Executive Management team, reporting to President and
Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke.
Heuch comes from the position as Chief HR Officer of DNV GL Group, a position
she has held since 2006. Previous working experience includes different
managerial positions in Norsk Hydro, including 4 years as Business Manager and
Business Development Manager in Hydro Agri (today Yara) in Italy. Heuch holds a
Master's Degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics,
a Diploma of Business Studies from Henley Management College in the UK, and a
degree from the Institut d`Etudes Politiques de Paris, in France.
Haug has been in Telenor Group since 1997 and has held a number of senior
positions, including CMO Telenor Sweden, CEO Telenor Denmark and Chief People
Officer since November 2012.
