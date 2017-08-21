Cecilie B. Heuch appointed EVP and Chief People Officer of Telenor Group

(Fornebu, Norway - 21 August 2017) - Telenor Group today announced that Cecilie

B. Heuch has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer,

effective 1(st) December 2017. Heuch succeeds Jon Erik Haug who will stay in his

current role until Heuch joins Telenor. He will then seek new opportunities.



Cecilie B. Heuch, 51, is joining Telenor from DNV GL Group, and will also become

member of Telenor's Group Executive Management team, reporting to President and

Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke.



Heuch comes from the position as Chief HR Officer of DNV GL Group, a position

she has held since 2006. Previous working experience includes different

managerial positions in Norsk Hydro, including 4 years as Business Manager and

Business Development Manager in Hydro Agri (today Yara) in Italy. Heuch holds a

Master's Degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics,

a Diploma of Business Studies from Henley Management College in the UK, and a

degree from the Institut d`Etudes Politiques de Paris, in France.



Haug has been in Telenor Group since 1997 and has held a number of senior

positions, including CMO Telenor Sweden, CEO Telenor Denmark and Chief People

Officer since November 2012.



