NVIDIA and Square Enix Team Up to Deliver Stunning Version of FINAL FANTASY XV on PC

Newest addition to FINAL FANTASY XV Universe, FINAL FANTASY XV's WINDOWS EDITION, Comes Loaded with NVIDIA GameWorks Technology, Other Advanced PC Features

(firmenpresse) - COLOGNE, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Square Enix today announced they are bringing FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION to the PC and adding cutting-edge graphics and physics simulations technologies, as well as support for NVIDIA's capture and share tools.

The FINAL FANTASY series is one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, with over 135 million units sold worldwide. The series is known for having among the highest production values in video games.

Square Enix will use its next-generation Luminous Engine together with  and other advanced technologies to make FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION the definitive version of the game with native support for 4K and 8K resolutions, as a well as HDR10. In addition, FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION will include all free game updates and paid downloadable content available for the console version.

FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION will support both  capture and share tools.  is an in-game photography tool that allows gamers to compose shots from any position, adjust with post-process filters, capture HDR images in high-fidelity formats and share screenshots in 360 degrees via smartphones, PCs or VR headsets. automatically captures a gamer's greatest gaming achievements in video and screenshot, and enables seamless sharing through Facebook, YouTube or Imgur.

"With the help of NVIDIA, we are creating a stunning visual experience in FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION, one worthy of this beloved franchise," said Hajime Tabata, director of FINAL FANTASY XV at Square Enix. "NVIDIA pushes the pace of innovation in our industry, and that benefits gamers and developers alike."

NVIDIA creates and provides to game developers a large amount of rendering and simulation techniques as well as special effects via the NVIDIA GameWorks platform. To date, NVIDIA has released over 2 million lines of code and GameWorks technologies appear in over 1,000 games.

"Our mission is to help game developers deliver jaw-dropping gaming experiences, by pushing the state of the art in graphics and physics technologies," said Rev Lebaredian, vice president of GameWorks at NVIDIA. "We do this in a production-oriented way, and provide support with the engineering expertise necessary to make it practical for developers."

FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION will include the following GameWorks technology for real-time graphics and physics simulations:

-- to create dynamic, combustible fluid, fire and smoke.

-- to create dynamic, life-like hair and fur for characters, animals and monsters that inhabit the game.

-- to enable characters to cast shadows on themselves.

-- to create dynamic grass and vegetation in the game environment.

-- to add depth and realism based on the physics principles of shadows and light.

An action role-playing game (RPG), FINAL FANTASY XV is the 15th mainline entry in the iconic FINAL FANTASY franchise. With a captivating cast of characters, breathtaking visuals, open world exploration and action-packed, real-time combat, it is the ultimate FINAL FANTASY experience for fans and newcomers to the series.

NVIDIA is working with Square Enix to provide PC gamers the benefits of NVIDIA technologies and maximize the performance benefits of the on FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITIONS.

Creating graphics technologies on NVIDIA hardware assures they will work great on GeForce GPUs when they appear in a game. To achieve this, NVIDIA is providing Square Enix with onsite engineering expertise, graphics and physics simulation middleware, developer tools, and source code.

NVIDIA is also working with Square Enix to fine tune performance and stability, as well as to add support for features and technologies only offered on the GeForce GTX PC gaming platform, such as , , optimized playable settings and GeForce Experience.

develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 135 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 71 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 60 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., LtdMore information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at .

's (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI -- the next era of computing -- with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at .

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits and impact of partnership with Square Enix, GameWorks technologies, GeForce Experience tools and creation of graphics technologies on NVIDIA hardware are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including its Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended April 30, 2017. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2017 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, Ansel, GeForce, GeForce Experience, G-SYNC and ShadowPlay are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. FINAL FANTASY, CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, DRAGON QUEST, EIDOS, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

