Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner! NVIDIA Adds New Technology to Smash Hit Game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Eight Million-Plus Gamers Can Now Automatically Record Amazing Moments Using New GeForce Experience ShadowPlay Highlights

(firmenpresse) - COLOGNE, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today announced it is collaborating with to make its surprise hit game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, even better on with the addition of and other advanced PC features.

Starting today, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds PC gamers can capture and share their best gaming moments using NVIDIA ShadowPlay Highlights. The tool automatically captures the player's greatest achievements in video and screenshots, and enables seamless sharing through Facebook, YouTube or Imgur.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds began as a user-created mod for ARMA 3. It has since shocked the gaming community by becoming one of the best-selling releases of 2017, with over 8 million players in only five months. Recently, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds when it broke 600,000 concurrent players on Steam, a feat only achieved by one other game.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is known for delivering intense, fast-paced action, and for not taking things too seriously," said C.H. Kim, vice president and executive producer at Bluehole. "Giving our players the ability to automatically capture that fun and easily share it with friends will increase our presence on social media and introduce PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds to even more gamers."

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has built its wild popularity while in early access, meaning it is still in development. Before it is officially released later this year, the game will increase its image quality with support for , which adds realistic shadowing around objects and surfaces.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has quickly become a major force in PC gaming and we'll be working with Bluehole right up until the release to deliver the best experience for GeForce gamers," said Tony Tamasi, senior vice president of content and technology at NVIDIA.

NVIDIA's team of visual effects engineers are onsite at Bluehole, lending their expertise in game development and helping the studio add the latest in graphics and physics simulations technologies to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. All of NVIDIA's development resources have been made available to Bluehole, including NVIDIA's effects libraries, developer tools, research papers, source code samples and more.

The companies' collaboration aims to maximize the performance benefits of the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10-series GPUs for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds PC gamers. As the game's launch approaches, NVIDIA and Bluehole are working to performance tune, increase platform stability and finalize support for features and technologies only offered on the GeForce GTX PC gaming platform, such as , , , optimized playable settings and .

's (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI -- the next era of computing -- with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at .

