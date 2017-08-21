Ingo Money Named to 2017 Inc. 5000 List

Push payments pioneer ranked on magazine's 36th Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Inc. magazine today ranked Ingo Money on its 36th annual Inc. 5000 List, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful independent small and midsized businesses in America.

"Ingo Money's ranking on the Inc. 5000 list is a validation of our commitment to creating the industry's most robust and furthest reaching Instant Money as a Service," said Ingo Money CEO Drew Edwards. "Ingo Money enables money to finally move at web speed, and this honor reflects the incredible growth in our solutions and industry adoption."

Ingo Money enables businesses and consumers to participate in the instant money economy. Ingo Money solutions allow companies of all types and sizes, including insurers, lenders, and banks, to deliver real-time funds directly to more than 4.5 billion consumer accounts. To date, the company has funded over $13 billion in transactions from multiple use cases including cash, checks and digital disbursements.

With Ingo Money, companies deliver a modern payments experience for their customers while eliminating the traditional time and money costs of paper check or ACH distributions. The company's "push payments in a box" approach provides this instant funding and expanded reach alongside all required compliance, bank sponsorship and security checks through one simple API integration.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a three-year average growth of 481%, the Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at .

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit .

Ingo Money is the instant money company. Founded in 2001 with a mission to digitize the paper check, our push payments technology enables businesses and banks to disburse instant, safe-to-spend funds to more than four billion consumer debit, prepaid, credit, private label credit and mobile wallet accounts. This transformation of traditional payments helps businesses reduce cost and delays while dramatically improving the consumer experience. Headquartered in Atlanta, you can learn more at , or follow us on , and .

Michael Azzano



Cosmo PR for Ingo Money

415.596.1978





More information:

http://www.ingomoney.com



PressRelease by

Ingo Money

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/21/2017 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 557151

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ingo Money

Stadt: ATLANTA, GA





Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease