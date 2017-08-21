Element Announces Integrated Maintenance and Windshield Repair Scheduling on Mobile Devices

Xcelerate for Drivers website and mobile app enhance the driver experience with integrated scheduling and open recall alerts

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO and SPARKS, MARYLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- (TSX: EFN) has released new features to enhance the driver experience: maintenance scheduling through Element's Xcelerate for Drivers website and mobile app with Firestone Complete Auto Care (FCAC), Tires Plus, and windshield repair scheduling with Safelite AutoGlass locations.

"We know we need to make preventive maintenance and repairs easy and convenient," said Michele Cunningham, senior vice president of products and services, Element Fleet Management North America. "With Xcelerate for Drivers we are creating a fully digitized workflow in the fleet management ecosystem - connecting drivers and suppliers, and then bringing transactional, vehicle and driver data back to the business."

Integrating maintenance and windshield repair scheduling on a mobile device provides drivers with easy access to approved maintenance service providers and the ability to book an appointment with the touch of a finger.

Drivers now can access a map of national account suppliers, helping to save fleet costs. Firestone Complete Auto Care and Tires Plus stores are highlighted to indicate that the driver can immediately schedule an appointment within the app. Based on mileage and other vehicle data, the appointment scheduler pre-selects any services that Xcelerate recognizes are recommended for the vehicle, like a routine oil change. In addition, the driver can choose other repair items needing attention. Repair information is passed to the supplier so that they can be prepared to meet drivers' needs.

If drivers need windshield or vehicle glass repair or replacement, the app connects directly to Safelite AutoGlass' scheduling services. Drivers can add their appointments to their calendars easily and receive a reminder email or notification.

Fleet managers can pre-determine available facilities within the app to ensure their drivers are visiting approved service centers, and quickly view status of maintenance tickets and services.

In addition, Xcelerate for Drivers now features manufacturer's alerts for potential open recalls on a driver's assigned vehicle. These alerts appear in the Xcelerate for Drivers personalized to-do list for each driver, ensuring visibility to these critical action items.

Xcelerate for Drivers can be accessed from a desktop, tablet or mobile phone, or from the iOS app for Apple devices. Additional features include proactive to-do lists for common vehicle-related tasks like mileage reporting, service card information, preventive maintenance alerts and reminders, and fuel locators, as well as a smart dial feature for fast access to Element's call center specialists and more.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the world's leading fleet management company, providing world-class management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. Element's suite of fleet management services spans the total fleet lifecycle, from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing - helping customers optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit .

