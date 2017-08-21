Kiwa Bio-Tech CEO Discusses Record Setting Quarter Of Over $5,000,000 Net Income

(firmenpresse) - ONTARIO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp (OTCQB: KWBT) announced this week revenues for the 2017 second quarter totaling $5,682,108.

CEO Yvonne Wang stated, "Kiwa Bio-Tech is having its best year ever. We project our annual sales to exceed $20,000,000 based on sales of at least 100,000 tons of our bio-fertilizers."

Recently, the Chinese Government has taken steps to promote the use of non-chemical fertilizers that the company believes should help the growth in sales of Kiwa's products throughout the Country of China.

This last July, Kiwa Bio-Tech was selected to be the lead participant by the Chinese Government to promote harmless technologies for the agricultural industry in China. The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture issued a notice "Implementation of the Plan to Use Organic Fertilizer on the Cultivation of Fruit, Vegetables and Tea" in April 2017. The notice created a requirement that farmers use at least 50% organic fertilizer in China's main planting areas of fruit, vegetables and tea by 2020 as a part of a program to replace chemical fertilizer with biological organic fertilizer.

"We continue to see strong sales growth in our key markets on both a quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year basis. We believe that our growth will continue due to the increasing demand for biological organic fertilizer products in China," added Wang.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation the develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets innovative, cost-effective and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agricultural and environmental conservation. The Company's products are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value, quality and productivity of crops and decreasing the negative environmental impact of chemicals and other wastes.

Kiwa is dedicated to eco-agricultural development and environmental control by developing, producing, and selling bio-technological products with high technology, low-cost, and high productivity to satisfy the growing market demand. Kiwa's development is creating a standardized and ecologically safe agricultural industry chain platform. The Company's development effort is based in China, and has gradually expanded to the international market.

Kiwa uses new bio-technological skills at its core, with organic, ecologically sound, and "green" practices as its theme. The Company strives for customer satisfaction and continued development. Kiwa is dedicated to making safe food, further developing eco-agriculture and upholding a responsibility of contributing to China's agricultural safety, food safety, and a healthy lifestyle. For more information on Kiwa and its products, please refer to the Company's website at or the Company filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available for free at .

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

