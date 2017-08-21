Elenia Delivers Instant Recovery and 24/7 Operational Continuity with Rubrik

Elenia, the second largest electricity distribution company in Finland, achieves a near-zero RTO for its mission-critical applications and 70 percent data center footprint reduction with Rubrik

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA and HELSINKI, FINLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- , the Cloud Data Management Company, announced today that Elenia, the second largest electricity distribution company in Finland, has deployed Rubrik's market-leading data management platform to deliver instant application availability and management simplicity. Elenia supplies electric power to 420,000 residential, corporate, and community customers in approximately 100 municipalities and is the leader in smart electricity networks in Finland. The deployment enables Elenia to improve the speed and scalability of its power distribution network and instantly recover from any disaster in seconds while adhering to strict compliance regulations and legislation.

Due to fragmented management and lengthy restore times with their previous legacy solution, Elenia needed a solution that delivered management simplicity at speed. By switching to Rubrik, Elenia reduced their recovery times from one day to seconds for mission-critical systems. Additionally, the company reduced its data center footprint by 70 percent. By using policy-based management within Rubrik's easy-to-use interface, Elenia has reduced daily management time spent on backup from hours per day to minutes per week.

Elenia operates an extensive electricity distribution network throughout Finland. With their previous solution, they would have been unable to meet the RPOs and RTOs required. "Any downtime directly impacts our business. We must comply with strict SLAs. Rubrik ensures that in the case of a data center failure, we can instantly recover our systems and keep our business operating continuously. With Rubrik, we can ensure near-zero RTO," said Antti Laakso, IT Specialist at Elenia.

"One of the reasons we chose Rubrik was because of its seamless integration with cloud," says Laakso. "It was too difficult to move to cloud with our previous solution. In the future, we want to evaluate public cloud for cost-effective retention and scalability. Rubrik enables us to migrate our data to public cloud securely, encrypting all data sent to the cloud."

Elenia is already planning to deliver Rubrik's complete data management platform to its physical Microsoft Windows servers and Hyper-V. The company will also deliver automated management workflows with Rubrik's API-first architecture, create custom visual reports with Rubrik Envision, and evaluate the public cloud with Rubrik.

"Elenia must operate at peak performance at all times to deliver the optimal customer experience and comply with regulations," said Bipul Sinha, co-founder and CEO, Rubrik. "Rubrik ensures Elenia can meet industry demands while delivering instant recovery and application mobility for all platforms in a software converged solution."

About Rubrik

Rubrik delivers instant application availability with data protection, search, analytics, archival and copy data management. Hybrid Cloud enterprises benefit from Rubrik's market-leading Cloud Data Management platform with simplicity, instant data access, app-mobility, policy-driven automation, Ransomware protection, and analytics at scale. Rubrik has been named to , , , the and awarded the . For more information, visit and follow on Twitter.

About Elenia

Elenia is an electricity distribution company that serves approximately 420,000 household, corporate and community customers in over 100 municipalities in Kanta-Häme, Päijät-Häme, Pirkanmaa, Central Finland and South and North Ostrobothnia. Elenia is Finland's second largest provider of electricity distribution services. One of Elenia's key development objectives is to join information systems and electricity networks into one smart grid that produces and uses data in real-time. For more information, visit .

Rubrik

