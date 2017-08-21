Cisco Announces Intent to Acquire Springpath

Acquisition supports Cisco's transition toward software-centric solutions

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced today its intent to acquire Springpath, Inc., a Sunnyvale-based leader in hyperconvergence software. Springpath has developed a distributed file system purpose-built for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems. The acquisition will allow Cisco to continue to deliver next-generation data center innovation to its customers.

The acquisition is the culmination of a long-standing strategic relationship between Cisco and Springpath. The companies have worked together since early 2016 to launch , the industry's first fully integrated hyperconverged infrastructure system. Since then, they have fully aligned on product development and go-to-market strategies. This acquisition will allow Cisco to continue to grow its computing business, enabling more customers to realize the benefits of simple and economic software-defined infrastructure.

"This acquisition is a meaningful addition to our data center portfolio and aligns with our overall transition to providing more software-centric solutions," said Rob Salvagno, Cisco vice president, Corporate Business Development. "Springpath's file system technology was built specifically for hyperconvergence, which we believe will deliver sustainable differentiation in this fast-growing segment. I'm excited to be able to provide our customers and partners with the simplicity and agility they need in data center innovation."

Cisco will acquire Springpath for $320 million in cash and assumed equity awards, plus additional retention-based incentives. The acquisition is expected to close in Cisco's first quarter of fiscal year 2018, following customary closing conditions and regulatory review.

Read the from Cisco's Head of Corporate Development

Read on "Taking a Leap Forward" in Hyperconvergence

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at (at)Cisco.

Robyn Jenkins-Blum



+1 408 853 9848





Jennie Olean

+1 978 936 0223





Carol Villazon

+1 408 527 6538





More information:

http://www.cisco.com



PressRelease by

Cisco

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/21/2017 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 557157

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cisco

Stadt: SAN JOSE, CA





Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease