Global Payout, Inc. and MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. Finalize Business Development Agreement with Pot Saver

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- (OTC PINK: GOHE) ("Global") is pleased to announce that its majority owned subsidiary, MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. ("MTRAC," the "Company") has finalized a business development agreement with Pot Saver, a Southern California-based community periodical providing listings on discounted cannabis-related products for local dispensaries and shops. Per the agreement, MTRAC will provide Pot Saver with fundamental support and guidance needed to execute its go-to-market strategy.

The Company expects that as early as Q4 2017, this agreement will enable MTRAC to generate revenue earnings from service agreements facilitated on behalf of Pot Saver, while providing both companies an opportunity to benefit from rampant market growth.

"With the medical and recreational cannabis industry growing at an unprecedented rate in California, we are determined to be conscious of the multiple opportunities that currently exist, or that we can create for MoneyTrac to further expand its brand throughout the industry as well as tap into every available revenue source possible," said MTRAC COO Vanessa Luna. "This agreement with Pot Saver is an excellent opportunity for us to offer the industry-specific business development expertise we have acquired to help further Pot Saver's go-to-market strategy, while simultaneously creating a new source of revenue for our company as we continue to expand our own brand throughout the industry."

Although the development and offering of financial technology solutions for companies and businesses in alternative and "high-risk" industries such as cannabis remains at the core of MTRAC's business focus, the Company will continue to explore additional ventures within the industry that can further its market reach and generate new avenues of revenue for Global and all its subsidiaries.

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments.

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. is a pioneer in offering a full-service solution for alternative banking and electronic financial solutions and provides all aspects of financial technology including E-Wallet and mobile apps services for businesses and companies in various "high-risk" industries. MoneyTrac's technology platform allows for its clients to access their financial information from anywhere in the world, in addition to providing tracking and compliance to help them manage and control the flow of all revenue through their business.

PotSaver is a Southern California based community periodical that offers its growing base of subscribers with listings on discounted cannabis-related products available at local dispensaries and shops.

