Cordoba Minerals appoints new Chief Operating Officer and Vice President Exploration

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Mario Stifano, President & CEO of Cordoba Minerals Corp. ("Cordoba" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CDB)(OTCQX: CDBMF) is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mark Gibson as Chief Operating Officer and Eugenio Espada as Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Gibson and Mr. Espada will be in charge of the Company's exploration and development teams at its copper and gold projects in Colombia.

"We are just beginning to unlock the potential of our San Matias copper-gold project in Colombia," said Mr. Stifano. "We believe Mark is the right individual to lead our Colombia development team, having managed the San Matias Project since 2015. He has extensive experience in project management of all phases of mine exploration and development, including permitting and environmental programs."

"We also are very pleased to welcome Eugenio onboard. His wealth of experience and technical expertise in exploration for porphyries and related systems in Latin America, including Colombia, should prove to be a great asset as we begin our next phase of exploration at our highly prospective San Matias Project."

Mark Gibson, a geoscientist, was the founding executive in 2011 of High Power Exploration ("HPX"), a private mineral exploration company indirectly controlled by mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland's Ivanhoe Industries, LLC. Before joining HPX, Mr. Gibson worked with Anglo American, and was the founder of a geophysical service company focused on managing seismic surveys for the mining industry. He has more than 27 years of wide-ranging experience as a geoscientist and manager in the natural resources sector.

Eugenio Espada's thirty-year experience in the mining industry encompasses working worldwide with major companies including Rio Tinto, Anglo American, BHP Billiton, AngloGold, Barrick, Kinross and Newmont. A discovery-driven geologist with focus on copper and gold, Mr. Espada led the discovery of a copper-gold skarn deposit for Rio Tinto. Mr. Espada has extensive experience in Colombia, previously leading Barrick Corporation's entrance into the country and consulting for AngloGold. He is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Mr. Espada replaces Chris Grainger as the Company's Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Grainger will remain with the Company as a consultant. Mr. Stifano said that the Company would like to express its sincere thanks to Mr. Grainger for the valuable contributions that he made during his tenure as Vice President, Exploration and it looks forward to continued collaboration with him in his role as a consultant.

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects in Colombia. Cordoba is currently focused on its 100%-owned, San Matias Copper-Gold Project. The highly-prospective, district-scale project is located at sea level with excellent infrastructure and near operating open-pit mines in the Department of Cordoba. For further information, please visit .

