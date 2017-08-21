Create Your Dream Room With Custom Built White Teak Sumatra Shutters From Shutter Experts S:CRAFT

A new report has been launched focusing on the benefits of S:CRAFT tailored custom made white teak Sumatra shutters, which can be made to fit any window. The company prides itself on its high quality products available across the UK.

(firmenpresse) - UK shutter specialist, S:CRAFT, which prides itself on its high quality blinds and shutter services, has launched a new report focusing on the benefits of its premium, sustainable, white teak. It offers fully tailored, made to measure Sumatra shutters with materials sourced from a sustainable plantation on the Solomon Islands.



More information can be found at: https://www.s-craft.co.uk/shutters/materials/sumatra



S:CRAFT has 15 years experience in the industry and prides itself on its high quality products, helping people to transform their homes with the best shutters on the market. This can help to bring customers dreams into reality, and boost the value of their property.



The products are available nationwide, so customers can find an independent retailer throughout the UK to get the best, certified sustainable shutters for their needs. The made to measure products ensure that customers get maximum versatility and can get the most out of any room.



Sumatra shutters come with a choice of 28 paint colours and 20 stain colours, ensuring that customers can fully tailor their rooms to suit their needs with durable and lightweight, premium shutters.



The premium Sumatra shutters have six elliptical louvre sizes ranging rom 32mm to 114mm, and two sizes of flat louvre, with curved and angled special shapes available.



S:CRAFT explains that its materials are sourced from a plantation that has held certification since 1998, with high quality white teak that is known for its beautiful silvery colour. It possesses a high dimensional stability, which makes it a good fit for any joinery project or piece of carpentry.



This allows customers to enhance their propertys appearance with visually striking shutters, adding light, style and life to any room. Because the shutters are crafted individually, it means that they can be tailored for any window.



Full details of the shutters and how they can be fully tailored for any home can be found on the URL above, where interested parties can get in touch with S:CRAFT using the contact details provided on site.





More information:

http://https://www.s-craft.co.uk



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

S:CRAFT

https://www.s-craft.co.uk

PressRelease by

S:CRAFT

Requests:

S:CRAFT

https://www.s-craft.co.uk

+44-1962-794530

Newdown Farm, Micheledever

Winchester

United Kingdom

Date: 08/21/2017 - 15:01

Language: English

News-ID 557167

Character count: 2406

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: S:CRAFT

Ansprechpartner: Marcus Scott

Stadt: Winchester

Telefon: +44-1962-794530



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 21/08/2017



Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease