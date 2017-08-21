Highlights of the Venice Biennale 2017: An Art Review

Which exhibits should you really not miss at the Venice Biennale 2017? We review some of the best installations and performances for you.

Do you plan to take in some of the best that the 2017 Venice Biennale has to offer? This guide outlines some of the unmissable exhibits.



Giardini



The public gardens (giardini), which are home to 29 national pavilions, are hosting a vast number of exhibitions for the duration of the summer, with some remaining open well into the winter. One of the standout exhibitions for me is Mark Bradfords critique of the American immigration system, which makes for an unforgettable  if slightly unsettling  viewing experience. The side entrance is the only means of accessing the exhibition, and a huge installation of painted-over immigration forms covers half of the doorway.



The most popular and talked-about installation at the Biennale is Anne Imhofs performance piece, for which she has been awarded the prestigious Golden Lion Award. Walk across a false glass floor while Dobermans and threatening youths prowl below you, rise to your level or even climb the walls for a darker and more immersive experience.



Central Pavilion



This year the Central Pavilion is home to a beautiful dream-like series of animations by New Yorks up-and-coming Rachel Rose. Featuring a dog-rabbit hybrid hero, this is something a bit different to see at the 2017 Biennale. You should also make time to take in Taus Makhachevas Dagestani film, which depicts a tightrope walker carrying paintings from her homelands national collection across a wire that stretches between mountains.



Arsenale



Since exhibitions dont close until 26 November, you have ample time to see what the ancient buildings of the Arsenale have to offer. While Macels show has received criticism for having a title that links art with life and a show which does little to acknowledge the current global climate, there is still much wonderful work to see. Spectators are confronted by the abundance of thread, wool and yarn that the Arsenale is currently houses, as textiles are in the spotlight in these works created by artists of an older generation. The work of 83-year-old Sheila Hicks is worth a special mention, as her enormous pile of huge cloth boulders is the perfect, vivid finale to the show.





How to Get There



Several major UK airports offer quick and convenient daily flights to either Venice airport. To Venice centre from Marco Polo is just an 8-kilometre ride, while Venice Treviso SantAngelo is only 26 kilometres away.







Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct

