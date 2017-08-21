Off the Beaten Track at the Venice Biennale 2017

Skip the crowds and experience the less touristy side of the Venice Biennale with these outstanding exhibitions for true art aficionados.

Get away from the culture vulture crowds at this years Venice Biennale and enjoy first-class exhibitions in the city centres less touristy venues. Here are a few of my favourite spots, which allow you to take in the art without jostling for viewing space.



Palazzo Grassi



See Damien Hirsts unmissable extravaganza, which sprawls through the Palazzo Grassi and the Dogana, the citys former customs building. The exhibition is an impressive feat, as both venues are huge. Prepare to see almost 200 intricately designed artefacts, which pay homage to every imaginable civilization. Youll also want to marvel at a 60-foot and headless colossus, as well as a golden nugget thats no bigger than the average fingernail.



Punta della Dogana



The Punta della Dogana is another piece by Hirst, which strikes an ominous balance between showcasing Trumpesque fake news, consumerism and macho tendencies. While some have labelled Hirsts exhibition a massive act of self-indulgence, I think that it makes for a delightful viewing experience, entertaining both children and adults.



Gallerie dellAccademia



Although Philip Guston is typically revered as oh-so-American, this major display of his paintings reveals his surprising and profound gravitation towards Italian painting styles. The exhibition explores his work through the lens of the ideas and language of the poets who inspired him. The setting of Gustons Venetian debut is also noteworthy, as the Gallerie dellAccademia is not only one of his preferred locations in the city, but also includes many works from private collections that are rarely released for public viewings.



Palazzo Fortuny



Since their formation in the early 1900s, the grand chambers of this palace have remained largely unchanged. Today, they are the home and workplace of the very talented aristocrat Mariano Fortuny, a designer of stage sets, outlandish lamps and pleated dresses, which have made him famous around the world.





Belgian dealer Axel Vervoordt added to the intrigue of the place with an inspiring exhibition that spans cultures, civilisations and geographies. It also includes artefacts that address the themes of vision and ecstasy, ranging from pre-historic totems to early religious imagery. The modern works by Wassily Kandinsky, the surrealist pieces by surrealists Man and Miro Ray, and the special installations by Marina Abramovic and Anish Kapoor also should not be missed.





