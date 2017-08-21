Advantis Corp. Setting Up Multi-State Amster-Can Canning Solutions

(firmenpresse) - NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) is finalizing agreements with client partners in Oregon and Las Vegas, Nevada to package their goods in with Amster-Can.

Advantis CEO, Christipher Swartz, was excited to share the news of what he has been working on for the past several months. "Canning cannabis is the gold standard of packaging, branding, and preservation," Swartz said. "Advantis set up partnerships in Oregon and Washington last year and have been working on developing partnerships that make sense before we establish operations in these areas. To that end, we finally found the right partners in Oregon and made a new client in Nevada; we expect to set up full-scale canning operations in both states, and will have the pending orders to support our expansion." Swartz added that the agreements are not finalized yet, but things will move quickly when they are.

Swartz says that their success in California is what is fueling the company's expansion. "Over the next sixteen months canning will become a necessity here in California. With the new regulations requiring specific package requirements and child proofing, we are poised to be the go-to place for all canning needs." Advantis has an agreement with N2Pack to provide packaging solutions using their patented technology; Advantis branded its canning service as Amster-Can. N2pack has been a solid partner and has solidified that partnership by building a more efficient canning machine for Advantis to keep up with demand. "We are actively expanding our reach and establishing our brand in key markets that will sustain our business plan for the foreseeable future," Swartz concluded. "Amster-Can is quickly becoming a household name."

About Advantis Corporation

Advantis Corporation (ADVT) focuses on the development of innovative products that supply the medical, research, and pharmaceutical industries. The company additionally establishes partnerships with businesses that develop and sell proprietary pain management, and consumer products and services.

Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under either Act.

