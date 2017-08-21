3 Restaurants in Zadar for the Discerning Diner

Zadar offers exceptional dining for true food connoisseurs  heres where to savour the finest flavours on the Dalmatian Coast.

(firmenpresse) - Zadar in Croatia is fast cementing itself as one of the countrys top culinary destinations. The quiet, picturesque streets leading down to the sun-filled harbour offer an authentic flavour of the Dalmatian Coast, but the best way to savour the local culture is through the food and wine.



Here are my recommendations of the top 3 restaurants in Zadar for those with a discerning taste. In my personal opinion, these options stand out not only for their outstanding local produce and fresh ingredients, but for that all-important ambience and sense of effortless elegance as well:



Restaurant Katel



The epitome of fine dining, Restaurant Katel is one of Zadars brightest culinary stars. With its modern design and sophisticated interiors, it is a stunning place to dine, and things only get better with the menu. Sourcing the finest local ingredients, it boasts outstanding, wholesome Mediterranean cuisine: the octopus stew is a particular speciality, as well as its homemade crème-filled pasta dishes.



Make sure to finish off with a cocktail from the Aperitif bar whilst gazing out on the lights of the harbour from one of the many terraces. The restaurant is open every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and is located inside the opulent Hotel Bastion.



Restaurant Bruschetta



Hidden in the old city, Restaurant Bruschetta offers incredible authentic Dalmatian flavours and ambience. Its roof terrace is the perfect spot for lapping up views of the Adriatic, whilst inside the restaurant is warm and inviting, with fantastic service from its waiting staff.



As you would expect from its name, its selection of bruschetta dishes are to die for (particularly the indulgent bruschetta with truffles and bacon), but be sure to leave room for the many other delights on its menu  particularly the local favourite, the black risotto: coloured with squid ink and flavoured with white wine, garlic, olive oil and Grana Padano, it tastes beautifully of the Mediterranean. Open for lunch and dinner every day, apart from Mondays.





Bistro Gourmet Kalelarga



Located within the four-star hotel Art Hotel Kalelarga, this outstanding restaurant combines contemporary interiors and menu with a uniquely Dalmatian ambience. A haven of relaxation, it is open throughout the day, serving morning coffees through to evening glasses of champagne.



Seasonal dishes include local fish and seafood, all complimented by a specially selected wine list. The restaurant also has a wonderful roof terrace, offering beautiful views from dawn till dusk, as well as its own on-site bakery, so that, even if youre not dining in for the evening, you can still take away one of the many exquisite cakes and Croatian treats.



How to Get There



With our Zadar airport shuttles, it couldnt be easier to experience outstanding Dalmatian dining. Flights run all year round and take approximately 2 and a half hours from London. From Zadar airport, shuttles can then reach the city centre in under 20 minutes, ensuring you can take in the flavours of the Dalmatian Coast in a perfect state of freshness! If you book in advance with Shuttle Direct, for no extra cost you can make sure that from Zadar airport, shuttles will drop you off right at your hotel door  the ideal way to set up your holiday appetite!





http://www.shuttledirect.com/en/airport/ZAD



Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa.

