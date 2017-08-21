A Chic City Break in Munich

Eat the best food in the finest restaurants, admire famous art and spend your evenings in a world renowned opera house on a chic weekend break in Munich.

(firmenpresse) - Being the third largest city in Germany and having over eighty museums and several music venues, it can seem overwhelming to choose from such an abundance of cultural must dos. Follow our short guide to having a sophisticated weekend in Munich if you want to wander around its architectural beauties and dine in the citys finest restaurants.



See the Munich Residence



If youre coming to Munich for a cultural visit but arent looking to race from gallery to gallery, the Munich Residence should be at the top of your list. This decadent museum was the main palace of the ruling Dynasty as well as being at the heart of Bavarian politics and culture for almost four centuries. The Munich Residence has an essence of Versailles from its long corridors adorned with busts, paintings and sculptures. However, the Royal Residence has over 130 apartments and it can take up to two days to see it all! This is why Id recommend getting a private English tour guide who can take you around the 15th century rooms and show you the museums most prized artefacts.



Evening at the Opera



What is a visit to Munich without an evening at the Opera? The National Theatre is the most famous opera house in Munich with its regal palace build in gold and marble. If you want to have an evening of classical music but prefer to avoid the tourists, The Gärtnerplatz Theatre is equally as splendid but smaller and more intimate, holding daily operas. The Rococo Cuvillés Theatre located within the Munich Residence was finished in 1755 and still holds operas today. Wherever you choose, let the exquisite backdrop of these beautiful operas in Munich transfer you to a different era.



Spatenhaus an der Oper



An evening to the opera is incomplete without dinner at Spantenhaus. This ornate Bavarian dining room from 1896 is conveniently located opposite The National Theatre and serves homemade Bavarian meals from old family cookbooks. The most celebrated dish served at Spatenhaus is the Kaiserschmarrn  a German pancake with almonds and raisins served alongside an apple purée, perfect for a post-opera desert!





The Old Picture Gallery



Once the largest gallery in Europe, The Old Picture Gallery is home to Leonardo Da Vincis Virgin and Child and a rare Rembrandt self-portrait, as well as dozens of 16th and 17th century Dutch and Italian paintings. It isnt just the impressive collections of portraits which make The Old Picture Gallery one of the most important galleries in Munich  the building itself is a marvel! Coined as an architectural masterpiece, the building takes inspiration from the Renaissance palaces of Venice, which becomes apparent in its large and grand structure.



How to Get There



Getting to Munich from London is easy with flights taking just under an hour. From there on, the smoothest journey will be in a Munich transfer from the airport to the hotel. When booking a private taxi with Shuttle Direct, you can book in advance and one of our helpful drivers will collect you and your luggage to take you to the city centre in just 40 minutes.







http://https://www.shuttledirect.com/en/airport/muc.html



