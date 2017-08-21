Explore the Canals of Venice by Kayak

Famed for its waterways, Venice must be seen by boat. But why not exchange the gondola for a kayak and take your city break into your own hands?

(firmenpresse) - With its shimmering canals and vast lagoon, there is no other place in the world quite like Venice. For a truly unique way to explore The Floating City, why not exchange the traditional gondola for your own set of paddles and try kayaking in Venice? It offers a more unusual and adventurous way to see the city, allowing you to view its hidden alleys and secret corners from a whole new angle that most visitors dont see.



Travel Solo



Kayaking in Venice is particularly ideal for independent travellers who like taking their trips into their own hands. With only one person per boat, its the perfect method of transportation for those looking to explore by following their own nose. Its also fantastic because it gives your city break an extra adrenaline kick, livening up your visit.



Try a Tour



If youre looking for some guidance while kayaking in Venice, there are many types of tours available, such as the ones below.



City Tours: For those new to Venice, there are many types of tours that take you along the citys smaller canals. You can choose what type of tour to opt for, depending on how much time you have. Some are only two hours long, while others are full-day tours with inclusive lunch breaks.



Whats more, you can take city tours that focus on Venices history. On these fantastic excursions, you can go at a slower pace and soak up the stories of the city across the ages. And, for those who want an extra special experience, an evening tour is well worth booking. After all, what could be better than paddling beneath the lights of the Rialto Bridge and venturing into the dark depths beyond St Marks Square?



Lagoon and Islands: For the more experienced, a tour into the Venetian lagoon and out among the many scattered islands is the perfect choice. I would recommend opting for a full-day tour and heading out towards the islands of Burano and Torcello, both of which are hidden gems: the former has many charming, brightly coloured houses, and the latter boasts an ancient church and outstanding mosaics.





Private Tours: If youre looking for a more exclusive experience that takes you away from large tourist groups, there are also plenty of private tour options available at a slightly higher cost. These are particularly worthwhile if you dont know the best spots to visit and want a guide to help shape your route for you.



What You Need to Know Before You Go



Prior kayaking experience is not essential  many tours are catered to novices, and are led by professional guides who help you travel safely along the canals. However, if youre taking a longer tour, its definitely worth getting in some practice before you go.



You dont need to bring much with you by way of equipment, as youll be provided with the essential gear, but it helps to come prepared with the right sorts of clothing. If you already have wetsuits kicking around, then dont forget to pack these  theyll always come in handy! Any attachable body camera holders will also serve you well when you try to snap some pictures whilst paddling.



Lastly, consider taking a tour with a trained guide. Whether or not youre new to kayaking, nothing beats experts local knowledge of tidal conditions and flows of traffic.



How to Get There



With Shuttle Directs services, you be kayaking in Venice before you can shake a paddle. Once you arrive at Marco Polo Airport after your two-hour flight, our shuttle services can get you across to the heart of the city in 25 minutes. If youre bringing a lot of equipment with you, just let our drivers know when you pre-book your ride. That way, they can make sure your transfer into the city is as easy as possible. Happy kayaking!





Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa.

