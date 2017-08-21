Enjoy the Ultimate Dining Indulgence at Venices Aman Canal Grande Hotel

Discover fine dining in Venice at the Aman Canal Grande Hotel, an opulent palazzo with stunning views of the Grand Canal. Its menu is the jewel in the crown!

(firmenpresse) - There is no city thats more romantic than Venice, whose glistening waterways, grand palazzos and, of course, its fantastic Italian cuisine simply cannot be bested. When you sit down to a candle-lit table for two, surrounded by the citys opulence and splendour, youll know exactly what I mean. The Floating City doesnt do things by halves, so you shouldnt either. If youre looking for the ultimate gourmet experience, there is only one destination for fine dining in Venice you should consider: the Aman Canal Grande Hotel.



Hotel History and Reputation



Located on the Grand Canal and within sight of the Rialto Bridge, the five-star Aman Canal Grande Hotel is the very definition of Venetian grandeur. Staying here means brushing with history, as the venue is a sixteenth-century palazzo building. Many of its rooms feature gilded ceilings, protected frescos and reliefs, some of which are by the Renaissance artist Tiepolo. Along with discovering the hotels longstanding history, you may run into Hollywood royalty. After all, the hotel was the location for George and Amal Clooneys wedding, hosting a lavish ceremony for the couple. Guests can also enjoy two secret outdoor gardens, a private library and a three-suite rejuvenation spa. As you can probably tell, the Aman Canal Grande Hotel is without doubt in a class of its own.



World-Class Chefs



Of course, the hotels finest features are its world-class restaurants, which are also open to non-residents, and offer the very best fine dining in Venice. With its two sumptuously decorated dining rooms and a canal-side eatery, the venue has an extraordinary team of renowned, award-winning chefs at its service. Chief among them is Davide Oldani, who is not only a Michelin-starred chef, but is also a designer and writer. Youll be able to tell that he applies his creativity to traditional Italian dishes, in which he makes innovative use of fresh seasonal produce. Meanwhile, the Chef de Cuisine Andrea Torre boasts extensive experience, as he previously worked in the restaurant industries of Milan, London and Istanbul. Together, Oldani and Torres work has earned Venices finest hotel restaurant a Chefs Hat (Capello) Award.





Special mention should also go to chef Naoki Okumura, whose eatery in the canal garden blends flavours brought over from Kyoto with French culinary techniques. The unique result is simply sublime.



Outstanding Menus and Luxurious Ambience



The ever-evolving menu guarantees fresh surprises; no visit to the hotels dining rooms is the same. Seasonal highlights include soft-shell crab and razor clams, which are sourced directly from the Venetian lagoon. No matter what time of the year you visit, you can always guarantee fresh fish from the neighbouring Rialto Market, and can also count on Oldanis signature spaghetti dish, served with pecorino cheese, cracked black pepper and horseradish.



The menu is complemented by the decadent surroundings of the dining rooms and its stunning views over the canal. Sunset is a particularly glorious time for sitting back in the bar, watching the boats make their way along the Grand Canal.



How to Get There



The best part of the fine dining in Venice is that you can participate in no time at all. After a two-hour flight, you can get from Marco Polo Airport to the Aman Canal Grande Hotel in 25 minutes with Shuttle Directs private taxi service. Our experienced drivers can offer you a comfortable and relaxing journey to set you up nicely for a truly exceptional dining experience at Venices most indulgent hotel.







