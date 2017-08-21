ARCOS named to Inc. 5000 list for fourth straight year

(firmenpresse) - COLUMBUS, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- For the fourth consecutive year, Inc. magazine has named ARCOS® LLC to the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This year, ARCOS ranked No. 3,036 on the list, a move up of nearly 400 places from its ranking last year. ARCOS is the North American leader in delivering crew callout and resource management SaaS solutions to the utility industry, which relies on the Ohio-based company to help utility managers and crews respond to major events, restore service and report on the outcomes.

According to Inc. Media, "Companies that made the list, on average, have grown sixfold since 2013. A mere one in ten have made the list four times."

"Our three-year growth is 109 percent, which is a testament to the dedication and customer focus everyone at ARCOS brings to our clients every day," says ARCOS CEO Bruce Duff.

The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on this year's list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, is at .

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent -- not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies -- as of December 31, 2016. The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit .

ARCOS is the North American leader in delivering resource management SaaS solutions to the utility industry. ARCOS automates crew assembly and resource management daily and during emergencies, ultimately helping to restore energy faster, yet safely, to communities. The award-winning solution helps utilities save time and money, while improving customer satisfaction. Learn more about ARCOS resource management software at . ARCOS CallOut® and ARCOS Crew Manager® are registered trademarks of ARCOS LLC.

