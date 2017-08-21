Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) - Improved Market Conditions.

Hamilton, Bermuda, August 21, 2017



Dear Shareholder,



In beginning of July this year, we secured a medium term employment for one of

our vessels, i.e. seven months firm + three months options at a rate of $7,200

per day. Thereafter, we have concluded 15 new fixtures in July with rates in the

range of $7,200 - $21,000 per day. So far in August, we have concluded eight new

fixtures between $8,700 and $30,000 per day.



The UK Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) market is currently stronger than the market

on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. We have all our seven operating vessels in

the UK sector of the North Sea. Three ships are in lay-up and ready to be

reactivated if required.



Going forward, we are hopeful that we can conclude fixtures at higher rates than

in the first half of this year. The market is volatile by nature. We do not

predict how long the stronger market will last - the longer the better.



All British Pounds (GBP) amounts have been converted to USD at a conversation

rate of 1.2.



I and my son Alexander have recently increased our holdings in NAO, now standing

at 10.8% of the common shares.



Kind regards,

Herbjørn Hansson

Executive Chairman

Nordic American Offshore Ltd.





Contacts:

Herbjørn Hansson, Executive Chairman

Nordic American Offshore Ltd.

Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91



Turid M. Sørensen, CFO

Nordic American Offshore Ltd.

Tel: +47 33 42 73 00 or +47 90 57 29 27



Gary J. Wolfe

Seward & Kissel LLP

New York, USA

Tel: +1 212 574 1223



Web-site: www.nao.bm



