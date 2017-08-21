Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) - Improved Market Conditions.

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Hamilton, Bermuda, August 21, 2017
Dear Shareholder,
In beginning of July this year, we secured a medium term employment for one of
our vessels, i.e. seven months firm + three months options at a rate of $7,200
per day. Thereafter, we have concluded 15 new fixtures in July with rates in the
range of $7,200 - $21,000 per day. So far in August, we have concluded eight new
fixtures between $8,700 and $30,000 per day.
The UK Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) market is currently stronger than the market
on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. We have all our seven operating vessels in
the UK sector of the North Sea. Three ships are in lay-up and ready to be
reactivated if required.
Going forward, we are hopeful that we can conclude fixtures at higher rates than
in the first half of this year. The market is volatile by nature. We do not
predict how long the stronger market will last - the longer the better.
All British Pounds (GBP) amounts have been converted to USD at a conversation
rate of 1.2.
I and my son Alexander have recently increased our holdings in NAO, now standing
at 10.8% of the common shares.
Kind regards,
Herbjørn Hansson
Executive Chairman
Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe
harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage
companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-
looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals,
strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other
statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.
The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this
cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words
"believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan,"
"potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions
identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various
assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions,
including without limitation, our management's examination of historical
operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from
third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when
made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant
uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and
are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish
these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to
update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ
materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the
strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including
fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the PSV
market, as a result of changes in the general market conditions of the oil and
natural gas industry which influence charter hire rates and vessel values,
demand in platform supply vessels, our operating expenses, including bunker
prices, dry docking and insurance costs, governmental rules and regulations or
actions taken by regulatory authorities as well as potential liability from
pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political
conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or
political events, the availability of financing and refinancing, vessel
breakdowns and instances of off-hire and other important factors described from
time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Contacts:
Herbjørn Hansson, Executive Chairman
Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91
Turid M. Sørensen, CFO
Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
Tel: +47 33 42 73 00 or +47 90 57 29 27
Gary J. Wolfe
Seward & Kissel LLP
New York, USA
Tel: +1 212 574 1223
Web-site: www.nao.bm
