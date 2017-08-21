Verisk Analytics to Acquire Sequel

JERSEY CITY, N.J., August 21, 2017 - Verisk Analytics, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRSK), a

leading data analytics provider, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire

Sequel from HgCapital and other Sequel shareholders. Sequel is a leading

insurance and reinsurance software specialist based in London.



The acquisition will further expand Verisk's comprehensive offerings to the

global complex commercial and specialty insurance industry, enabling integrated

global data analytics through a specialized end-to-end workflow solution.



Sequel is a pioneer in complex commercial and specialty insurance software

innovation, with a diverse customer base that includes some of the world's

largest specialty insurance players. The company's solutions are used by

thousands of professionals across the industry and underpin the core workflows

throughout the value chain while assisting clients in gaining competitive

advantage.



"Sequel's strong position in the London insurance market will allow Verisk to

build on our footprint in the UK, reinforce our deep long-term commitment to a

strategic market, and expand our customer sets in global insurance markets,"

said Mark Anquillare, chief operating officer of Verisk Analytics. "This

supports our vision to deeply integrate into our customers' workflows and adds

to our unique data assets, deep domain expertise, and steady stream of first-to-

market innovations."



"We're proud to be joining Verisk, whose vast data, experience, and technology

capabilities, combined with our leading workflow solutions for complex



commercial and specialty insurance, will improve all the services that we offer

our customers," said Mario Garcia, chief executive officer of Sequel.



"Sequel and its unique software tools will be a valuable addition to Verisk

Analytics as we develop new ways to innovate with our customers around the

world," added Scott Stephenson, chairman, president, and chief executive officer

of Verisk Analytics.



The purchase price is £250 million. The transaction is expected to be neutral to

2017 adjusted earnings per share and accretive to 2018 adjusted earnings per

share. Sequel had revenue and EBITDA of £26 million and £12 million,

respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2017. The transaction is expected to

close in third-quarter 2017, subject to the completion of customary closing

conditions.



About Sequel

Sequel is a leading insurance and reinsurance software specialist. From its

headquarters in London EC2, the company employs talented insurance and technical

experts in the UK and Spain who are dedicated to complex commercial and

specialty insurance and serving its clients' businesses in the London market.



Sequel delivers a modern, powerful, and integrated suite of software that

provides full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business.

As a result, its clients are able to grow and better manage their business

through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. For more

information, please visit http://www.sequel.com.



About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving

customers in insurance, natural resources, and financial services. Using

advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk

Analytics draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide

first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk

offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in

rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk

analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other

fields. Around the world, Verisk Analytics helps customers protect people,

property, and financial assets.



Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk Analytics operates in 29 countries

and is a member of Standard & Poor's S&P 500(®) Index. In 2017, Forbes magazine

named Verisk Analytics to its America's Best Mid-Size Employers list and to its

World's Most Innovative Companies list. Verisk is one of only seven companies to

appear on both lists. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com.





