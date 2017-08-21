FXCM Group Clarifies its Relationship to Global Brokerage, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or

"FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading,

CFD trading, spread betting and related services, and Leucadia National

Corporation (NYSE:LUK) ("Leucadia") today responded to questions from FXCM's

customers regarding FXCM's relationship to Global Brokerage, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBR)

("GLBR").



Leucadia, a diversified holding company with a $8.5 billion market value, holds

a 49.9% equity interest and up to a 65% economic interest in FXCM and is firmly

committed to the success of FXCM's success.



GLBR is a shareholder of FXCM with 50.1% equity ownership and a minority

economic interest. More importantly, FXCM has no responsibility or obligation

for GLBR's debt or other obligations. Accordingly, the recent news and any

adverse developments at GLBR have no impact on FXCM or its ability to service

its customers.



"Leucadia continues to work hand in hand with FXCM management," said Jimmy

Hallac, Managing Director of Leucadia and Chairman of FXCM Group. "We are

optimistic about what we can achieve together and re-affirm our long-term

commitment. FXCM has had solid operating performance in a challenging market

environment and has come a long way in reducing its debt and strengthening its

balance sheet. Customers should feel confident trading with FXCM as their FX

and CFD provider."



FXCM's only debt is its loan to Leucadia. Currently, $66.7 million remains

outstanding on the Leucadia loan while FXCM has approximately $130 million in

capital following the sale of FastMatch with $123.9 million in cash as of June

30, 2017. As recently announced, FXCM used $46.7 million of proceeds from the

sale of its stake in FastMatch to pay down the Leucadia loan and expects

additional paydowns in the coming months.



"FXCM is grateful for its partnership with Leucadia," said Brendan Callan, Chief



Executive Officer of FXCM Group. "Our customers, employees and stakeholders

benefit greatly from the Leucadia affiliation, in particular our growing

collaborative relationship with Jefferies."



About Leucadia National Corporation



Leucadia National Corporation is a diversified holding company that invests in a

broad array of businesses. The Company's financial services businesses and

investments include investment banking and capital markets (Jefferies Group),

asset management (Leucadia Asset Management), real estate (HomeFed), online

provider of foreign exchange trading services (FXCM), commercial mortgage

banking, investment sales and servicing (Berkadia), and vehicle finance

(Foursight Capital). The Company's merchant banking businesses and investments

include an insurance and consumer products company (HRG Group), beef processing

(National Beef), oil and gas exploration and development (Vitesse Energy and

JETX Energy), automobile dealerships (Garcadia), fixed wireless broadband

services in Italy (Linkem), manufacturing (Idaho Timber) and a gold and silver

mine (Golden Queen).



About FXCM Group, LLC

FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of

all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (FXCM AU), and all

affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms under the FXCM group of

companies [collectively "FXCM"].



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading,

spread betting and related services. The company's mission is to provide global

traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering

innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict

financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the

market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution

and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses

on FX trading and provides trading tools proprietary data and premium

resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging

market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high

and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.



Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, which

may result in losses that could exceed your deposits, therefore may not be

suitable for all investors. Read full disclaimer.



Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463

Vice-President, Corporate Communications

jsales(at)fxcm.com









