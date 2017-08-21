Golar LNG Limited: Fortuna FLNG Offtake Awarded to Gunvor

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons ("MMH"), Ophir Equatorial Guinea (Block

R) Ltd, OneLNG SA and La Compania Nacional De Petroleos De Guinea Ecuatorial

("GEPetrol") have nominated Gunvor Group Ltd ("Gunvor") as its preferred LNG

Buyer for offtake from the Fortuna FLNG project. All parties have agreed the

principal commercial terms subject to finalising a Sale and Purchase Agreement

("SPA") for the offtake ahead of the Final Investment Decision ("FID") on the

Fortuna FLNG project.

Gunvor is committed to take the full contract capacity of the Gandria FLNG

vessel of 2.2 MMTPA which will be purchased on a Brent-linked, Free on Board

("FOB") basis for a 10 year term. The contract structure allows flexibility for

up to 1.1mmtpa of the Fortuna capacity to be marketed on an alternate basis.

Consequently the agreement gives the Fortuna partners alongside the State of

Equatorial Guinea, the potential to sell volumes to higher priced gas markets

in Africa and beyond, whilst retaining a share in the profits of such onward

marketing.

With the identification of a preferred LNG Buyer now achieved, the last

significant milestone prior to the FID of the Fortuna FLNG project is the

completion of the project funding, with FID remaining on track for 2017.

His Excellency, Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons

for the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, commented: "The selection of Gunvor sets

a landmark moment in the development of the Fortuna Project. The partnership

with Gunvor also paves the way for the government's objective to deliver

important projects that monetize our gas, promotes local content and brings

world-class petroleum technology to Equatorial Guinea. The Fortuna Project will

target becoming the first choice supplier of LNG for the LNG to Africa



initiative, furthering Equatorial Guinea's leadership position in Africa as an

LNG exporter."

Nick Cooper, Chief Executive of Ophir, commented: "We thank those parties that

participated in the competitive tender process for the offtake and welcome

Gunvor to the Fortuna FLNG Project. Gunvor's involvement is a further addition

to a strong partnership along the Fortuna value chain. Our focus is now on

completing the financing package and debt facility". With Golar's sister vessel,

the Hilli Episeyo, nearing completion and with Petronas FLNG having recently

delivered commercial cargoes, FLNG is now entering the mainstream".

Jeff Goodrich, CEO OneLNG SA commented: "OneLNG, along with the State of

Equatorial Guinea and Ophir, would like to take the opportunity to welcome

Gunvor to the Fortuna family. We look forward to working together to set the new

performance benchmark in FLNG".



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning future

events and Golar's operations, performance and financial condition. Forward-

looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict,

forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may

contain the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "project",

"will be", "will continue", "will likely result", "plan", "intend" or words or

phrases of similar meanings. These statements involve known and unknown risks

and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently

subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond

Golar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or

implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause

actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the

timeliness of the Hilli Episeyo conversion, commissioning and delivery; Golar's

future revenues, expenses, financial condition and results of operations;

Golar's ability to draw down on existing debt facilities and the amounts drawn

thereon, to refinance debt, to incur additional debt and the terms thereof;

covenants and financial ratios imposed by Golar's debt facilities; Golar's

ability to make additional borrowings and to access debt and equity markets;

customer acceptance and termination dates and extensions of charters; and other

factors listed from time to time in the reports and other documents Golar files

with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Golar to

predict all of these factors. Further, Golar cannot assess the impact of each

such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of

factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those

contained in any forward-looking statement. Golar does not intend to release

publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained

herein to reflect any change in Golar's expectations with respect thereto or any

change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is

based.



Hamilton, Bermuda



August 21, 2017



Enquiries:



Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900



Brian Tienzo



Stuart Buchanan









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Golar LNG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.golarlng.com/



PressRelease by

Golar LNG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/21/2017 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 557201

Character count: 6258

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Golar LNG

Stadt: Hamilton





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease