(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Shire plc Director and Senior Management Changes
August 21, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) ("Shire" or the "Company"),
announces changes to its Executive Committee, as it progresses its strategy to
sharpen its focus as a leader in rare diseases.
Jeff Poulton, Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving Shire at the end of the
year to serve as CFO at Indigo Ag, Inc., a start-up company based in Boston that
uses the plant microbiome to improve the productivity and sustainability of
agriculture. The Board will commence a formal search for a successor and Jeff
will continue to serve in his current role as this search progresses. During
this transition period, Jeff will remain on the Executive Committee and on the
Board of Directors of Shire plc. Jeff will also continue to support the
Company's on-going strategic review of its business.
Dr. Flemming Ornskov, MD, MPH, Chief Executive Officer, said: "It is with regret
that we announce Jeff's upcoming departure. Having held numerous roles within
the Company, Jeff has demonstrated steadfast commitment to Shire through a very
intense period of activity and has made significant contributions to our
organization. Jeff will continue to lead the Shire Finance team through the Q3
reporting period and to the end of the year, and will play an active role in the
search for his successor. On behalf of all Shire employees, we are grateful to
Jeff for his dedication and leadership and wish him the very best in his future
endeavours."
Jeff Poulton, Chief Financial Officer, said: "It has been a privilege to work
for Shire and to have played a part in the exceptional growth story of such an
inspirational company. It has been a difficult decision, but in departing Shire,
I wanted to join a smaller organization where I can play a role in building a
new company. As Shire finalizes the integration of Baxalta and focusses on
paying down debt, this also presents a perfect time for me to begin this
transition. I know I leave Shire well positioned to pursue its strategy and
deliver value for shareholders, supported by a strong Finance team."
Susan Kilsby, Chairman of the Board, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors,
I want to thank Jeff for his long tenure and unwavering dedication to Shire and
our patients. While we will miss Jeff's positive spirit and professionalism, we
understand his decision to start a new career. During Jeff's time at Shire he
has travelled the globe, transformed the Finance department, and led the
continued successful integration of Baxalta and many other acquisitions. We
fully appreciate his contributions that have helped to make Shire a great
organization."
This notification is to satisfy the Company's obligations under LR 9.6.11R of
the UK Listing Rules.
The Company also announces that Joanne Cordeiro has been appointed Chief Human
Resources Officer and a member of the Executive Committee, effective
immediately. Joanne takes over the role held by Ginger Gregory. Joanne joined
Shire in March 2011 and has been serving as Interim Head of Human Resources
since March 2017. Before joining Shire, Joanne served in various Human Resources
management and executive search roles at Teradyne Inc., Covansys Corporation
(now a DXC Technology Company), Avid Technology, Inc., and Sybase Inc. (now an
SAP company).
In reference to Joanne's appointment, Dr. Ornskov said: "I have worked closely
with Joanne over the past several years as we have transformed Shire into the
global leader in the treatment of rare diseases. Joanne's dedication, skill, and
expertise have been an invaluable resource in the successful integration of
Baxalta into the Shire business. She is a trusted partner to the entire
management team and a passionate supporter of our in-house talent and leadership
development programs, which are crucial to our business."
Joanne Cordeiro, Chief Human Resources Officer, said: "It is an honor to accept
this appointment and I look forward to the opportunity to continue building on
the expertise and passion of my colleagues at Shire, attracting top talent to
our organization, and working with the rest of the Executive Committee, all of
whom are dedicated to improving the lives of the patients we serve."
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Ian Karp ikarp(at)shire.com +1 781 482 9018
Robert Coates rcoates(at)shire.com +44 1256 894874
Media
Lisa Adler lisa.adler(at)shire.com +1 617 588 8607
Debbi Ford debbi.ford(at)shire.com +1 617 949 9083
For information regarding Indigo Ag, Inc., please contact:
Lauren Ashbrook lashbrook(at)indigoag.com + 1 617 909-9390
NOTES TO EDITORS
Stephen Williams, Deputy Company Secretary, is responsible for arranging the
release of this announcement.
Inside Information
This announcement contains inside information.
Remuneration
Jeff Poulton will continue to be paid in line with his current remuneration
arrangements until his date of departure. Details of the remuneration
arrangements relating to Mr. Poulton's departure will be disclosed in due
course.
About Shire
Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with
rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are
available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including
Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders,
Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and
a growing franchise in Oncology.
Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and
deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the
world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack
effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.
www.shire.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Shire plc via GlobeNewswire
Date: 08/21/2017 - 15:00
Language: English
News-ID 557202
Character count: 7197
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Shire plc
Stadt: London
Number of hits: 37
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.