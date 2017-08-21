Follow Your Nose to Munichs Best Secret Cafés

If you like going off the beaten track and discovering little hidden treasures, look no further than these wacky cafés in Munich.

(firmenpresse) - If you enjoy travelling alone and going off the beaten track, youll get a kick out of these quirky cafés in Munich. Whether you just want to sit down and connect to the Wi-Fi or enjoy a freshly brewed coffee with a view of the town, these four unmissable coffee shops each give off an inspiring and exciting vibe. So why hang around the busy tourist spots when you can slip off and see the city through the cafés in Munich?



Turmstüberl



Turmstüberl is the definition of eccentric. Hidden inside the southern tower of the Valentin Karlstadt Museum, this café not only has an interior that makes you want to stay inside all day, but also boasts an incredible view of the valley. This wacky spot is an emporium of unusual artefacts, as well as stylish furniture and décor. Whilst rooftop bars with a view can often be busy and expensive, Turmstüberl will make you feel like youve discovered Munichs best kept secret as you enjoy your peaceful lunch overlooking the spectacular valley.



Kitchen2Soul



Kitchen2Soul is exactly what it says on the tin  a kitchen which aims to provide soul-enriching experiences, ranging from book readings to hearty meals. Kitchen2Souls purpose is to promote a healthier lifestyle and act as a source of wellbeing, making it one of the most interesting and unique cafés in Munich. Even if you just go in for a cup of coffee, youll leave feeling inspired and nourished.



Man vs. Machine



Man vs. Machine isnt just your average coffee shop. Yes, it may entice you in with its minimalistic spaces and quirky artwork, but believe me: it is the coffee which is the real reason why so many locals come to this secret hot spot. Located in the hip Glockenbach district, Man vs. Machine has a plethora of individual coffees brewed by the man. Friendly and knowledgeable staff will help you choose which bean of carefully crafted coffee you want to drink as you take in the ambiance of this relaxed, modern coffee shop.





Kaffe Schneller



Kaffe Schneller is on the list of the best cafés in Munich because of its kitschy and homely environment: its walls are adorned with harlequin tea pots and vintage floral wallpaper. Whats more, its famed cakes and desserts attract students and locals, all of whom rave about them.



